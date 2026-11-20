A mysterious black briefcase carried by a Russian naval officer at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China has drawn attention after Russian state television identified it as President Vladimir Putin's nuclear briefcase. The officer, who was travelling with Putin, reportedly confirmed that the case was the one used to connect the Russian president with the country's nuclear command system.

What happened in Shenzhen

A Russian naval officer carries a briefcase that Russian state TV described as Putin’s nuclear briefcase at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China. (REUTERS)

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The leaders of the US, China and Russia arrived in Shenzhen for talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. During the visit, a man in Russian military uniform was seen carrying a black briefcase.

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Yevgeny Popov, a reporter with the Kremlin-controlled channel Russia-1, was filmed reporting outside the venue. “Look, the very nuclear briefcase is right behind our backs,” he said as a naval officer walked past carrying the case.

Deep Dive What is Russia's Cheget nuclear briefcase? The Cheget is a communication device that connects the Russian president with the military's central command system. It can transmit an order to use nuclear weapons. Can the Cheget launch nuclear weapons by itself? No. The briefcase cannot launch nuclear weapons on its own; military personnel and a wider communications system are needed to carry out an order. Why does a naval officer carry Putin's nuclear briefcase? The Cheget is usually carried by a naval officer who travels with the Russian president. It was designed to connect the president to military command and help prevent unauthorized launches.

Popov then approached the officer and asked, “hello, is this the nuclear briefcase.” The officer replied, “yes.” When Popov asked, “that very one?”, the officer confirmed, “this very one.” Popov was then heard saying “unbelievable."

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{{^usCountry}} According to Newsweek, the White House said the leaders would discuss nuclear proliferation during their meeting. The US is also concerned about China's growing nuclear arsenal. Since the start of the Ukraine war, Putin has placed Russian nuclear forces on special alert, suspended Russia's participation in the New START treaty and updated the country's nuclear deterrence guidelines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Newsweek, the White House said the leaders would discuss nuclear proliferation during their meeting. The US is also concerned about China's growing nuclear arsenal. Since the start of the Ukraine war, Putin has placed Russian nuclear forces on special alert, suspended Russia's participation in the New START treaty and updated the country's nuclear deterrence guidelines. {{/usCountry}}

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What is the Cheget?

According to Al Jazeera, a nuclear briefcase is specially designed to connect a country's leader with its military command system. It allows the leader to send an order to use nuclear weapons. The US and Russian (then-Soviet) systems were developed during the Cold War, when leaders could have very little time to make decisions about a possible nuclear strike.

However, the idea of a leader simply pressing a red button to launch a nuclear attack is not accurate. Military personnel and a much larger communication system are needed to carry out such an order.

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Russia's nuclear briefcase is called the “Cheget”, named after a mountain in the Caucasus. According to Al Jazeera, it entered Soviet service in 1983 and is usually carried by a naval officer who travels with the president.

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The Cheget connects the Russian president to the military's central command. It can send an order to use nuclear weapons but cannot launch them on its own. Russia is believed to have three such briefcases, assigned to the president, the defense minister and the chief of the General Staff.

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Valentin Golubkov, who helped develop the briefcase, explained its purpose in an interview with the tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda in 2014.

“The goal is to unite our entire vast missile and nuclear arsenal,” he said.

Golubkov said the system was developed at a time when the US was deploying missiles in Europe that could reach the Soviet Union in just five minutes. He also explained that the briefcase was designed to prevent unauthorized nuclear missile launches.

“There was another reason—it was necessary to ensure against unauthorized nuclear missile launches,” Golubkov said. “In these few minutes, the sanction for a retaliatory strike must be obtained,” he added.