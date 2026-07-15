What is 'Promise Me, America'? Biden announces book about his time as US president

Former US President Joe Biden has announced that he is releasing a new memoir called "Promise Me, America", according to Little, Brown and Company. The book will be published on November 17 this year. Biden said the memoir will explain the biggest challenges the US faced during his presidency. He said the book will also explain the important decisions he made as president and why he made them.

Joe Biden's new memoir Promise Me, America covers his presidency. (REUTERS/Jim Vondruska/File Photo) (REUTERS)

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Biden said the main message of the book is his belief in the "promise of America." The memoir will cover several major topics, including the US economy and his decision to end his 2024 re-election campaign. The book is being released about two weeks after the US midterm elections, when Democrats will be trying to win back control of Congress. According to AP, the timing of the book could create political concerns because many Democrats are still divided over Biden's legacy and his decision to run for a second term before dropping out.

What is ‘Promise Me, America’?

Biden was writing a book that has been circulating for more than a year. Biden had also hinted during earlier public appearances that his memoir would be released before November's election. Biden will turn 84 years old just three days after the book is published. Many recent US presidents, starting with Harry Truman, have written books about their time in the White House, according to AP.

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{{^usCountry}} Publisher Little, Brown and Company has not revealed how much Joe Biden was paid for his new book. However, AP said former US presidents usually receive book deals worth millions of dollars for their memoirs. The title, "Promise Me, America," is similar to Biden's 2017 memoir, "Promise Me, Dad," which was about the death of his son, Beau Biden. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Publisher Little, Brown and Company has not revealed how much Joe Biden was paid for his new book. However, AP said former US presidents usually receive book deals worth millions of dollars for their memoirs. The title, "Promise Me, America," is similar to Biden's 2017 memoir, "Promise Me, Dad," which was about the death of his son, Beau Biden. {{/usCountry}}

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Biden became US president during the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the country's most difficult periods. He also took office soon after the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, when supporters of Donald Trump tried to stop Congress from confirming Biden's election win.

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Biden presidency highlights

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During his campaign, Biden had promised to "restore the soul" of America. According to AP, Biden's presidency included major events such as the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. His administration also passed large infrastructure and economic aid packages during his time in office.

Many people are expected to read the book to learn more about Joe Biden's health while he was president. The memoir is also expected to talk about his June 2024 debate with Donald Trump, which was widely criticised. After the debate, Biden decided to end his 2024 presidential campaign. After Biden left the race, then-Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic Party's presidential candidate. She later lost the election to Donald Trump.

Joe Biden's health and book release

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Biden was the oldest person ever to serve as US president, and questions about his health continued throughout his presidency. According to AP, both Democrats and Republicans have criticised Biden and his advisers for allegedly hiding the full extent of his health problems.

AP also noted that the 2025 book "Original Sin" by journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson focused on claims about Biden's health, the alleged cover-up, and his decision to seek another term.

Before this memoir, Biden had also written "Promises to Keep," which was released during his 2008 presidential campaign. According to AP, nonfiction book sales have declined this year, and only a few political books have become bestsellers. A spokesperson for Little, Brown and Company said Biden plans to go on a book tour and give interviews after the memoir is released.

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