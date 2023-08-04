What is water toxicity? Indiana mom, Ashley Summers, dies after drinking too much water

Ashley Summers, Indiana mother of two has lost her life due to an unexpected and rarely recognized health concern: water toxicity. Ashley Summers, Indiana mother of two reportedly died because of water toxicity

The heartbreaking incident unfolded after a seemingly joyous Fourth of July outing on Lake Freeman with her daughters Brooklyn and Brynlee. It is being widely reported that Ashley, sensing dehydration amid the scorching heat, downed four bottled waters within a short span of time, hoping to alleviate her discomfort. However, this well-intentioned effort led to an unforeseen and tragic consequence.

Ashley's uncle, Deon Miller, shared the family's ordeal with New York Post, recounting how Cody's swift response included administering CPR. Although her vital signs showed a flicker of hope initially, the damage was done. Ashley's brain had swelled uncontrollably, resulting in irreversible damage that ultimately led to her passing.

Deon Miller described the family's shock and disbelief at the diagnosis of water toxicity – a condition arising from excessive water intake within a brief duration. Ashley had unwittingly consumed an astounding 64 ounces, or half a gallon, in a short span, a quantity normally advised for an entire day.

This simply means, she had 2 litres of water in 20 minutes. Which led to her death. Quite unbelievable right? Let's find out what is water toxicity.

What is water toxicity

Water toxicity, also known as water intoxication, occurs when an individual consumes an excessive amount of water in a short timeframe. This can overwhelm the kidneys' ability to eliminate the surplus water, leading to a dangerous dilution of electrolytes, particularly sodium.

Symptoms may include nausea, headache, cramps, and in severe cases, seizures, brain swelling, and even death. The condition is a reminder that even seemingly innocuous actions, like excessive water consumption, can have serious health consequences. Maintaining a balanced fluid intake is essential to prevent water toxicity and maintain overall well-being. The condition arises when the kidneys struggle to handle an influx of water, potentially causing a dangerous imbalance in sodium levels.

What causes water toxicity

Medical reports say, kidneys can only remove 0.8 to 1.0 litres of water per hour, and a very high water intake can upset the body’s electrolyte balance. When a person consumes too much water, an electrolyte imbalance develops in the body, which is known as water toxicity, water intoxication, or water poisoning. In extreme circumstances, this condition may be risky and even fatal.

How much water is too much?

Over hydration happens when a person drinks too much water. According to a 2013 study, the kidneys can eliminate about 20–28 litres of water a day so to avoid hyponatremia, it is important not to outpace the kidneys by drinking more water than they can eliminate.

The authors of the study report that hyponatremia symptoms can develop if a person drinks 3–4 litres of water in a short period, though they do not give a specific time estimate.

