What Pope Francis said on climate change amid record heat waves, floods

Amid heat waves across many parts of the world and flooding in some countries, Pope Francis said that more urgent action was needed to tackle climate change. "Please, I renew my appeal to world leaders to do something more concrete to limit polluting emissions," Pope Francis said at the end of his Angelus message to crowds in St. Peter's Square.

Pope Francis (Reuters)

"It is an urgent challenge, it cannot be postponed, it concerns everyone. Let us protect our common home," the pope added. The pope also expressed solidarity with those who were suffering from the climate crisis and those helping them.

Earlier, Pope Francis called on the world to rapidly give up fossil fuels, noting in his landmark 2015 "Laudato Si" (Praised Be) encyclical that the planet was "beginning to look more and more like an immense pile of filth".

Record-breaking heat wave

Parts of the southern United States are witnessing a record-breaking heat wave, while extreme temperatures have also been recorded in China and southern Europe, including Italy and Greece. A wildfire raged on the Greek island of Rhodes forcing thousands of tourists and island residents to shelter in schools and indoor stadiums after they were evacuated.

Floods in South Korea

South Korea reeled under landslides and floods brought on by intense rains that have pummelled the country since early last week. Three persons were still missing while around 2,000 of 18,000 evacuees in 15 cities and provinces still remain in shelters, Yonhap news agency reported. Monsoon rains of up to 100 millimetres are expected to drench South Korea, the country's weather agency said.

