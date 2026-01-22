What US-Europe deal to keep Greenland peace may look like as Trump softens

After United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the US would not use military force for the acquisition of Greenland, the NATO countries and America are now working towards a framework deal for the security of the region. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the deal would require the members of the alliance to step up on Arctic security. (AFP)

Trump, who held a meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte in Davos, also dropped the tariff threats on eight European countries, including the United Kingdom.

What do we know about the Greenland framework? Trump has said that there is a “framework for a future deal with respect to Greenland”, climbing down from his earlier threats of tariffs and military takeover of the island territory held by Denmark.

On Thursday, the US President told the news channel Fox, “It's really being negotiated now, the details of it. But essentially it's total access. It's - there's no end, there's no time limit.” The announcement was made on the Truth Social platform on Wednesday, after he addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland,” Trump said, adding that the solution would be “a great one” for the US and all NATO allies.

According to anonymous officials cited by the New York Times, one idea under discussion is for Denmark to cede sovereignty over small areas of Greenland, where the US would be building bases, as in the UK model.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told Reuters that the deal would require the members of the alliance to step up on Arctic security, adding that the first results for this would be seen in a year.

Rutte said it was now upon NATO commanders to work through the details of additional security requirements, while adding that non-NATO allies would also want to contribute to this effort.

“We will come together in NATO with our senior commanders to work out what is necessary,” Rutte told Reuters at the WEF in Davos.

“I have no doubt we can do this quite fast. Certainly I would hope for 2026, I hope even early in 2026,” the NATO chief said, while adding that minerals exploitation was not discussed during his meeting with Trump.

What did Denmark and Greenland say? After talks of a possible framework deal, Greenland's Deputy Prime Minister Mute Egede said ceding any of its land would be “unacceptable”, AFP reported.

“Whatever pressure others may exert, our country will neither be given away, nor will our future be gambled with,” Egede said. “This is our land -- we are the ones who shape its future,” the Deputy PM added.

Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that her country could not negotiate on its sovereignty.

Frederiksen said that Arctic security is a matter for all of NATO, and it was “good and natural” for it to be discussed between US President Trump and NATO Secretary General Rutte. The Danish PM said that NATO was fully aware of Denmark's position and that anything political can be negotiated on, including security, investment and economic issues, the Associated Press reported.

Frederiksen said that Denmark would be involved in constructive dialogue on Arctic security, “provided that this is done with respect for our territorial integrity.” "... it is of course only Denmark and Greenland itself that can strike agreements regarding questions concerning Denmark and Greenland," the Danish PM said.

Meanwhile, Aaja Chemnitz, a Greenlandic member of the Danish parliament, said nothing could be decided upon without the involvement of Greenland. “NATO in no way has a sole mandate to negotiate anything without us from Greenland,” Reuters cited Chemnitz as saying.