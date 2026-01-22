On Trump's doubt over European support to US, NATO chief's ‘absolute’ assurance

Trump's remarks prompted the NATO chief to assure the US President. During the pull aside meeting, Mark Rutte said, "There's one thing I heard you say yesterday and today. You were not absolutely sure that the Europeans would come to the rescue of the US. If you will be attacked, let me tell you, they will. And they did in Afghanistan, as you know."

During the day and in his meeting with Rutte, Trump reportedly repeated his unsure remarks many times. He said that while the US would defend NATO, he was not convinced that the alliance would back Washington, if needed, suggesting that it was at least part of the reason for his aggressive stance toward the island territory. Track live updates on Trump Greenland news

Meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Davos, US President Donald Trump expressed his lack of confidence in the alliance backing Washington, if needed, and justified it as one of the reasons behind his 'aggressive' stance toward Greenland. However, he received 'absolute' assurance from the NATO chief.

"You can be assured absolutely that if ever the US will be under attack, your allies will be with you, absolutely. There is absolute guarantee. I really want to tell you this because this is important. It pains me if you think it is not, and under your leadership, this alliance is stronger than ever. Thank you very much," Rutte stated.

Trump revokes tariff threat Shortly after his meeting with Mark Rutte, Trump announced on Truth Social that a "framework for a future deal" on Greenland had been reached, and that he would not impose any tariffs on the eight European countries, as he had threatened earlier.

ALSO READ | ‘Golden Dome, critical minerals’: Trump backs down on Greenland, but remains insistent on his wishes "Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region," Trump wrote.

He said that additional discussions were also being held regarding the "Golden Dome" as it pertains to Greenland.

ALSO READ | ‘Left with no alternative’: What EU said on freezing US trade deal amid Trump's Greenland threats Trump stated that vice president JD Vance, state secretary Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and several other officials, would be responsible for the negotiations, adding that they would report directly to the US President.

Focused on 'protecting' Arctic Region Following his meeting with Donald Trump, Mark Rutte spoke to Fox News and said that the issue of whether Greenland would remain with Denmark did not come up during his talks with the US President.

"That issue did not come up anymore in my conversations tonight with the president," Rutte said.

"He (Trump) is very much focused on what do we need to do to make sure that that huge Arctic region - where change is taking place at the moment, where the Chinese and the Russians are more and more active - how we can protect it," the NATO chief added.