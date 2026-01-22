‘Golden Dome, critical minerals’: Trump backs down on Greenland, but remains insistent on his wishes

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday reversed his threats to impose tariffs on eight European nations amid his bid to take over Greenland, saying that he had agreed on a "framework of a future deal" with the head of NATO. However, the Republican leader continues to remain insistent on getting what he wants. Donald Trump, in his speech at Davos, called Demark "ungrateful" and even referred to the island territory as a "piece of ice". (Reuters)

In a post on Truth Social, following his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump said that they "formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region". Follow live updates on Trump Greenland row

"This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st. Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations — They will report directly to me. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

While few details were revealed about the framework, a European official reportedly said that NATO members discussed one idea as part of a compromise with the US President, in which Denmark and the alliance would work with the United States to build more American military bases on Greenland. The official, however, said that it was not clear whether this idea was included in the framework, The Associated Press reported.

ALSO READ | ‘Left with no alternative’: What EU said on freezing US trade deal amid Trump's Greenland threats While Trump backed down on his threats, he did affirm after his meeting with Rutte that Western Arctic allies could forge a new deal over the island territory of 57,000 people, one that fulfils his desire for a "Golden Dome" missile-defence system and grants him access to critical minerals. At the same time, this new deal could, according to him, block Russia and China's ambitions in the Arctic.

"It's a deal that everybody's very happy with," Trump told reporters. "It's a long-term deal. It's the ultimate long-term deal. It puts everybody in a really good position, especially as it pertains to security and to minerals. It's a deal that's forever," he added.

'Did not come up' Donald Trump announced his retreat from threats over Greenland after his meeting with Mark Rutte. But the NATO chief said that the issue of whether Greenland will remain with Denmark did not come up in his talks with the US President.

In an interview with Fox News, Rutte said, "That issue did not come up anymore in my conversations tonight with the president."

"He (Trump) is very much focused on what do we need to do to make sure that that huge Arctic region - where change is taking place at the moment, where the Chinese and the Russians are more and more active - how we can protect it," Rutte said.

Denmark welcomes move, but presses on 'respect' Danish foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said he welcomed Trump's decision to rule out taking "Greenland by force" and pausing "the trade war with Europe".

In a statement, he said, "Now, let’s sit down and find out how we can address the American security concerns in the Arctic while respecting the red lines of the Kingdom of Denmark."

He affirmed that at the end of this matter, it is crucial that Denmark's integrity and sovereignty remain intact, and so do the rights of the Greenlandic people to self-determination.

Trump's Davos speech: Greenland in focus The President's speech was reportedly meant to focus on how to lower US housing prices, but Greenland was made to play the protagonist instead.

Not only did he speak about Greenland for the larger part of his speech, but Trump also made gaffes over the name of the very region he has been making multiple threats for. He referred to Greenland as Iceland.

ALSO READ | ‘When I told them about Iceland’: Trump's big slip up at Davos while making Greenland claim | Watch “This enormous unsecured island is actually part of North America. That’s our territory," Trump said.

Trump said that he was asking for a territory that was "cold and poorly located", adding that the US had effectively saved Europe during World War II, while declaring of NATO, "It's a very small ask compared to what we have given them for many, many decades."

“We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be frankly unstoppable. But I won’t do that, OK?” Trump added.

ALSO READ | Did US give Greenland to Denmark after WW2? Fact-checking Trump's ‘stupid’ claim at Davos He further stated, "People thought I would use force, but I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force."

He even called Demark "ungrateful" and even referred to the island territory as a "piece of ice".

Trump bragged about the US military, citing recent operations, including the capture of Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro. He said, "No nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States."

"You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative, or you can say no, and we will remember," he added.