‘When I told them about Iceland’: Trump's big slip up at Davos while making Greenland claim | Watch

"The problem with NATO is that we will be there for them a 100%, but I am not sure that they will be there for us," Trump said as he made the gaffe during his extraordinary speech that lasted over an hour in Davos.

As US President Donald Trump spoke at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday, he reiterated his claim for the ownership for Greenland but with a twist. The US president mixed up Greenland with Iceland as he remarked that the ask for Greenland was ‘very simple’ as compared to what the US has given NATO for decades.

At Davos, Trump reminded NATO of its Secretary General Mark Rutte's “daddy” remarks about him from last year as he renewed push for acquiring the Danish autonomous territory.

Trump said NATO “loved" him until "a few days ago, calling Rutte "a very smart man" for his remarks about the Republican.

“I am helping Europe, NATO. Until the last few days, when I told them about Iceland, they loved me. They called me daddy. A very smart man said he is our daddy. He is running it. I went from running it to being a terrible human being. But now what I am asking for is a piece of ice. Cold and poorly located that can play a vital role in world peace and world protection,” Trump said in his Davos speech.

Trump trolls Macron Trump took a jab at French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, mocking the aviator sunglasses Macron wore during his speech at the Davos forum a day earlier.

While Trump spoke at the forum on Wednesday, he directed criticism towards the Macron's eye ailment and remarked on “those beautiful sunglasses.”

“What the hell happened?” Trump remarked, joining in the laughter from the audience, before praising . Macron for being “tough” during their earlier meeting where they addressed drug pricing.

“I like him, I actually like him. Hard to believe, isn’t it?” the US President said, before accusing France of exploiting the US regarding prescription drug costs for more than three decades.

Tariff relief for 8 European countries Following Trump's Davos speech, concerns over Greenland appeared to have diffused as he said the US wouldn't use force on it. Trump insisted he wants to “get Greenland, including right, title and ownership,” but he said he wouldn't employ force to achieve that. He used the Davos opportunity to repeatedly deride European allies and vow that NATO shouldn't stand in the way of US expansionism. He also rolled back the tariff threat against eight European countries for their stance on Greenland.

He further said that America is seeking immediate negotiations for a discussion on Greenland's acquisition, asserted that this would be no threat to NATO. Trump said this would enhance the alliance's security. Launching criticism against NATO, Trump said the US is treated “very unfairly” by the alliance.