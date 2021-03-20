IND USA
Several users on Twitter tweeted regarding the outage faced by them on Facebook's messaging platforms. (REUTERS)
Whatsapp, Messenger and Instagram services restored after brief outage: All you need to know

  • Facebook Gaming in a tweet later confirmed the outage and said that several teams are currently working on it.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:22 AM IST

WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger on Friday remained down for a little less than an hour for thousands of users in India and across the world. WhatsApp later in a tweet confirmed that it has restored its services.

Facebook Gaming in a tweet was first to confirm the outage and said that several teams were working to resolve the issue. "A technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience," news agency Bloomberg reported citing a Facebook spokesperson.

Instagram also apologized to users for the outage. The social media site posted a tweet on its Twitter account saying that the services have been restored using the hashtag #instagramdown and GIF. "Some people were having issues with their Instagram accounts earlier, but we're back now. The issue's been fixed and we're sorry for the trouble. #instagramdown," Instagram tweeted.

Several users on Twitter came and tweeted regarding the outage. Outage tracking website downdetector.com later confirmed the outage saying that the glitch had occurred around 11 pm (IST). Users from New York reported the outage around 1 pm local time, according to news agency Bloomberg.

Here is all you need to know about the outage:

  • Outage tracking website detector downdetector.com said the outage occurred around 11 pm, according to news agency ANI.
  • More than 1.2 million people reported issues with Instagram on Downdetector.com, according to news agency Reuters.
  • The services in little less than hour, later WhatsApp in a tweet said that the services were down for 45 minutes and thanked users for their patience.
  • Facebook attributed the outage to unspecified "technical issues" while apologizing to users.
  • Instagram used the trending hashtag #instagramdown on its Twitter handle and announced that its services have been restored.
  • More than 23,000 users posted issues related to WhatsApp being down on the outage detector website.
  • Encrypted messaging app Signal, which saw a spike in downloads earlier this year after WhatsApp updated its new privacy terms - it later put them on hold - said people turned to its application in large numbers after glitches in WhatsApp services earlier in the evening. "Signal registrations are through the roof; welcome everyone! Solidarity to the folks working on the WhatsApp outage. People outside of the tech industry will never understand how weird it sounds when someone says that they are "looking forward to some weekend downtime," the messaging app said in a tweet.
