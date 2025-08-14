Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

WhatsApp says Russia is trying to block it: ‘We will keep doing all we can…’

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 14, 2025 12:57 pm IST

WhatsApp, in a statement, said its end-to-end encryption defies government control, prompting Russia to try blocking it for over 100 million users.

Social media messaging app WhatsApp has alleged that Russia was trying to block its services, saying that the Meta-owned platform protects people’s right to secure communication, and it has vowed to continue making encrypted services available in the country.

WhatsApp says Russia is trying to block its services, vows to keep encryption.(REUTERS File)
WhatsApp says Russia is trying to block its services, vows to keep encryption.(REUTERS File)

Russia has begun limiting some Telegram and WhatsApp calls, accusing the foreign-owned apps of not sharing information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism cases, news agency Reuters reported.

“WhatsApp is private, end-to-end encrypted, and defies government attempts to violate people's right to secure communication, which is why Russia is trying to block it from over 100 million Russian people,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

“We will keep doing all we can to make end-to-end encrypted communication available to people everywhere, including in Russia,” it added.

Meanwhile, Telegram said its moderators use AI tools to monitor public sections of the platform and remove millions of harmful messages daily.

In a statement, it said, “Telegram actively combats harmful use of its platform, including calls for sabotage or violence and fraud.”

Russia has been in conflict with foreign tech platforms for years over content and data storage, a dispute that escalated after Moscow sent its army into Ukraine in February 2022, with critics alleging that Russia is seeking greater control over the country’s internet space, the report added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the development of a state-backed messaging app integrated with government services, as Moscow pushes for what it calls digital sovereignty by promoting domestic platforms and reducing reliance on foreign-owned services.

“In order to counteract criminals … measures are being taken to partially restrict calls on these foreign messengers,” the communications regulator Roskomnadzor told Interfax.

Reuters also reported that since August 11, voice calls on Telegram have been largely disrupted, while WhatsApp calls have become nearly impossible due to intermittent audio and a metallic buzzing.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / WhatsApp says Russia is trying to block it: ‘We will keep doing all we can…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On