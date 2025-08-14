WhatsApp says Russia is trying to block it: ‘We will keep doing all we can…’

Social media messaging app WhatsApp has alleged that Russia was trying to block its services, saying that the Meta-owned platform protects people’s right to secure communication, and it has vowed to continue making encrypted services available in the country. WhatsApp says Russia is trying to block its services, vows to keep encryption.(REUTERS File)

Russia has begun limiting some Telegram and WhatsApp calls, accusing the foreign-owned apps of not sharing information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism cases, news agency Reuters reported.

“WhatsApp is private, end-to-end encrypted, and defies government attempts to violate people's right to secure communication, which is why Russia is trying to block it from over 100 million Russian people,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

“We will keep doing all we can to make end-to-end encrypted communication available to people everywhere, including in Russia,” it added.

Meanwhile, Telegram said its moderators use AI tools to monitor public sections of the platform and remove millions of harmful messages daily.

In a statement, it said, “Telegram actively combats harmful use of its platform, including calls for sabotage or violence and fraud.”

Russia has been in conflict with foreign tech platforms for years over content and data storage, a dispute that escalated after Moscow sent its army into Ukraine in February 2022, with critics alleging that Russia is seeking greater control over the country’s internet space, the report added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the development of a state-backed messaging app integrated with government services, as Moscow pushes for what it calls digital sovereignty by promoting domestic platforms and reducing reliance on foreign-owned services.

“In order to counteract criminals … measures are being taken to partially restrict calls on these foreign messengers,” the communications regulator Roskomnadzor told Interfax.

Reuters also reported that since August 11, voice calls on Telegram have been largely disrupted, while WhatsApp calls have become nearly impossible due to intermittent audio and a metallic buzzing.