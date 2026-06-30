WhatsApp to let users reserve usernames ahead of feature rollout; phone numbers can stay private

WhatsApp has started rolling out username reservations as it prepares to launch an app update later this year. The feature was announced by WhatsApp in an official blog post on Monday.

WhatsApp has begun allowing users to reserve usernames before the feature launches globally later this year. The update lets users chat without phone numbers. (Unsplash)

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The announcement, which enables users to communicate without disclosing their phone numbers, is one of the messaging platform's most significant privacy-focused changes.

The company said users can now reserve an optional username that will eventually replace their phone number when messaging someone for the first time, provided the feature is enabled. The rollout will happen gradually over the coming months.

The app has begun giving users the chance to secure a unique handle before the feature launches globally.

Also read: WhatsApp’s new Indian CEO gives eerie warning on AI: ‘College graduates will have bigger struggles’

How will WhatsApp usernames work?

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{{^usCountry}} According to WhatsApp, users can reserve a username by updating to the latest version of the app and navigating to Settings > Account > Username. The company will notify users when the feature becomes available in their country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to WhatsApp, users can reserve a username by updating to the latest version of the app and navigating to Settings > Account > Username. The company will notify users when the feature becomes available in their country. {{/usCountry}}

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WhatsApp stated that it will not launch a searchable username directory, unlike social media sites. Only those who already know the exact username will be able to contact them. The goal of this design is to reduce unwanted spam and unsolicited texts.

WhatsApp is also introducing an optional username key, which users can share separately for an added layer of protection. The company said this extra verification will help users control who can start conversations using their username.

To give people a better chance of getting their desired names, WhatsApp is opening reservations before the formal launch because it currently has over three billion members worldwide.

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If users struggle to find an available handle, WhatsApp will offer a built-in username generator to suggest unique alternatives.

Also read: How to protect your WhatsApp account from hackers and online scams

Support for creators and businesses

The feature also targets creators, businesses and organizations that already have an established online identity. WhatsApp said eligible users will be able to reserve the same username they already use on Instagram or Facebook. This will help users maintain consistent branding across Meta's platforms.

WhatsApp stressed that usernames remain optional. Users who prefer sharing their phone numbers can continue using the app as before. The company said there will be no public directory or recommendation system, ensuring that usernames remain private unless users intentionally share them.

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The rollout has already begun in phases. WhatsApp said availability will expand over the coming months, with users receiving in-app notifications once the feature reaches their region.