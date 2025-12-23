How to protect your WhatsApp account from hackers and online scams

With WhatsApp becoming central to everyday communication, it has also turned into a prime target for hackers and online scammers. From OTP frauds and fake job offers to account takeovers using linked devices, cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting small lapses in user security. The good news is that WhatsApp already offers several built-in safeguards, if users take the time to enable them. In an era where scams rely more on human error than technical flaws, staying cautious can make all the difference.(REUTERS)

The most important rule is to never share your WhatsApp registration code or two-step verification PIN with anyone. Fraudsters often pose as friends, delivery agents, or even WhatsApp support to trick users into revealing these details. Once shared, your account can be taken over within seconds.

Turning on two-step verification adds a crucial extra layer of security. This feature requires a PIN whenever your number is re-registered on a new device. WhatsApp also allows you to add an email address as a recovery option, which can help reset your PIN if you forget it or if your account is compromised.

Device-level protection plays a key role as well. Users should enable app lock and chat lock to prevent unauthorised access, especially if the phone is lost or borrowed. Using fingerprint unlock, Face ID, passkeys, or a strong screen lock ensures that even if someone gets physical access to your phone, your WhatsApp data remains protected.

Another often overlooked risk is voicemail hacking. Since WhatsApp verification codes can be delivered via voice call, scammers may try to access your voicemail remotely. Setting a strong, hard-to-guess voicemail password helps block this route entirely.

Regularly reviewing linked devices is also essential. WhatsApp allows accounts to be accessed from multiple devices, and hackers may secretly add their own. Users should check this by going to More options, tapping Linked Devices, and logging out of any unfamiliar sessions immediately.

WhatsApp can also be linked to Meta’s Accounts Center, which connects Facebook and Instagram profiles. While convenient, this can become a vulnerability if any linked account is compromised. Users should review connected accounts inside WhatsApp settings and remove anything suspicious. If necessary, WhatsApp can be temporarily removed from the Accounts Center until all linked accounts are secured.

Users should remain alert to warning signs. Unrequested emails asking to reset your two-step verification PIN or registration code should be ignored. Similarly, if WhatsApp displays a message saying your number was registered on a new device, immediate action is required by following the recovery steps shown on screen.

Ultimately, protecting your WhatsApp account is about awareness and a few proactive steps. In an era where scams rely more on human error than technical flaws, staying cautious can make all the difference.