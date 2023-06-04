Home / World News / When Donald Trump got King Charles name wrong in Twitter blunder

When Donald Trump got King Charles name wrong in Twitter blunder

ByMallika Soni
Jun 04, 2023 04:00 AM IST

Donald Trump referred to the then Prince of Wales as ‘Prince of Whales’ in a tweet which was quickly deleted.

Donald Trump once got King Charles's name wrong during an awkward blunder on Twitter. The former US President was left embarrassed after a spelling mistake in a tweet following his 2019 visit to London. The then-US President referred to the then Prince of Wales as ‘Prince of Whales’ in a tweet which was quickly deleted.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event.(AP)
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event.(AP)

“I meet and talk to 'foreign governments' every day. I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Whales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland. We talked about 'Everything!' Should I immediately call the FBI about these calls and meetings How ridiculous! I would never be trusted again. With that being said, my full answer is rarely played by the Fake News Media. They purposely leave out the part that matters,” (sic) Donald Trump then wrote.

Read more: ‘Required titanic effort when…’: New details on Queen Elizabeth's final days

Users had then poked fun at Donald Trump for his mistake.

“'The Prince of Whales'. Very funny, Donald Trump. Did you do that on porpoise?,” one wrote while another joked, "Whale of a tweet there, Mr President."

Donald Trump swiftly put out a new and correct version of the tweet.

Donald Trump's visit to the UK

Donald Trump made one state visit to the UK during his presidency with his wife and first lady Melania Trump. During the three-day trip, the former US president was welcomed by the late Queen Elizabeth II, the then Prince of Wales and Prince William. A state banquet was also held at Buckingham Palace attended by senior members of the royal family.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
donald trump king charles iii royal family + 1 more
donald trump king charles iii royal family
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out