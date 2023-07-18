Home / World News / ‘When they indict…’: Donald Trump calls Joe Biden a ‘very stupid person’

ByMallika Soni
Jul 18, 2023 05:56 AM IST

Donald Trump said, “I never went after Biden like I could have because of respect for the presidency.”

Former US president Donald Trump said that incumbent Joe Biden is a "very stupid person", continuing his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. During an interview with Wayne Allyn Root of Real America's Voice, Donald President who remains the leading contender in the polls for the GOP presidential nomination, said, “I never went after Biden like I could have because of respect for the presidency.”

Former US president Donald Trump.(AFP)
“He's a stone cold crook. He's a common thief. He's a lowlife and he's a very stupid person. Beyond anything else, I mean, he's a stupid person. Now, I say it because when they indict your opponent, which nobody thought was possible, especially on nonsense—you know it all comes under the Presidential Records Act,” he added.

In his remarks, Donald Trump likely addressed a probe being conducted by the House Oversight Committee into alleged corruption on the part of the US president and his family. The allegations focused on testimony from a whistleblower, Gal Luft- co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security in Maryland.

The White House strongly criticized the GOP probe saying, “For going on five years now, Republicans in Congress have been lobbing unfounded, unproven, politically-motivated attacks against the President and his family without offering evidence for their claims or evidence of decisions influenced by anything other than U.S. interests.”

"That's because they prefer floating anonymous innuendo, amplified by the megaphone of their allies in right-wing media, to get attention and try to distract and deflect from their own unpopular ideas and lack of solutions to the issues the American people actually care about," the statement said.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

