Where does Biden stand in approval rating among world leaders? Not above Modi, Merkel

The fall in Biden’s approval rating has pushed him below German chancellor Angela Merkel on the list of global leaders’ approval.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 10:14 PM IST
US president Joe Biden speaks in the Eisenhower executive office building in Washington DC on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (Al Drago / Bloomberg)

Several polls have shown that the approval rating of US President Joe Biden has significantly dropped after the troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan leading to a humanitarian crisis. The latest survey by global data intelligence Morning Consult suggests that at least half of the respondents disapprove of how Biden’s foreign policy and handling of national security in the aftermath of chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Biden, whose approval rating remained over 50% since he took the office in January, is now looking at an approval rating of 48%, an all-time low in few months of his presidency. With 26% of respondents citing terrorism and foreign policy as major issues influencing their vote for federal office, the survey suggests that the last time these issues gained such prominence was when the US-Iran tensions escalated following the killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

“While it’s far too early to tell whether concerns about security will prove decisive at the ballot box next year, the numbers suggest that the chaotic U.S. exit from Afghanistan has given Republicans an opening to move the midterm conversation to a more [favourable] playing field in the near term,” the report says.

The fall in Biden’s approval rating has pushed him below German chancellor Angela Merkel on the list of global leaders’ approval. With a 70% approval rating, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the most popular leader among adults, followed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (64%), Italy’s Mario Draghi (63%), and Merkel (52%).

Despite the decline in Biden’s approval, the rating of America’s commander-in-chief remains above British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Here’s the approval rating of global leaders as of September 2:

  • Narendra Modi: 70%
  • Andrés Manuel López Obrador: 64%
  • Mario Draghi: 63%
  • Angela Merkel: 52%
  • Joe Biden: 48%
  • Scott Morrison: 48%
  • Justin Trudeau: 45%
  • Boris Johnson: 41%
  • Jair Bolsonaro: 39%
  • Moon Jae-in: 38%
  • Pedro Sánchez: 35%
  • Emmanuel Macron: 34%
  • Yoshihide Suga: 25%
