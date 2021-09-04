PM Modi's approval rating is 70%, highest among 13 global leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an approval rating of 70 per cent, which is the highest among 13 global leaders polled in the survey conducted by The Morning Consult. In the survey, updated on September 2, PM Modi is ahead of Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Joe Biden. The list also includes Australian PM Scott Morrison, Canada PM Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Boris Jonson, Brazilian President Jaire Bolsonaro etc.

PM Modi's approval rating has also gone up in the recent two months as, in June, PM Modi's approval rating was 66%.

Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/dQsNxouZWb



Modi: 70%

López Obrador: 64%

Draghi: 63%

Merkel: 52%

Biden: 48%

Morrison: 48%

Trudeau: 45%

Johnson: 41%

Bolsonaro: 39%

Moon: 38%

Sánchez: 35%

Macron: 34%

Suga: 25%



*Updated 9/2/21 pic.twitter.com/oMhOH3GLqY — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) September 4, 2021

Here is PM Modi's approval rating in comparison with global leaders

Narendra Modi: 70%

López Obrador: 64%

Mario Draghi: 63%

Angela Merkel: 52%

Joe Biden: 48%

Scott Morrison: 48%

Justin Trudeau: 45%

Boris Johnson: 41%

Jair Bolsonaro: 39%

Moon Jae-In: 38%

Pedro Sánchez: 35%

Emanuel Macron: 34%

Yoshihide Suga: 25%

Modi's disapproval rating has also dropped to around 25 per cent, one of the lowest on the list.

The Morning Consult's graph shown that PM Modi's disapproval rating reached a peak in May when the second wave of the Covid hit the country hard. Now that the Covid situation in the country is steadily improving even amid the threat of a third wave of the pandemic, PM Modi's disapproval rating has come down.

PM Modi's approval rating was at its peak at 84 per cent in May 2020 just after the outbreak of the pandemic in India.

The Morning Consult calculates the approval and disapproval rating“based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country with a margin of error of between +/- 1-3%”. Online interviews of approximately, 2,126 adults were sampled for the data on India.