Where is Iran’s 400-kg uranium after US strikes? Vance hints it's still in Iranian hands

One concern world after US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in the weekend is the whereabouts of Iran’s more than 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 per cent, a level not far off what’s needed to make an atomic bomb. US President Donald Trump (C) arrives to address the nation, alongside US Vice President JD Vance (L) from the White House on June 21 following the announcement that the US bombed nuclear sites in Iran. (AFP)

UN nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also said that it no longer knows the location of Iran’s uranium after the US strikes, which President Donald Trump said "completely and totally obliterated" the three facilities targeted - Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan. Follow Israel Iran conflict live updates

Amid global question mark over the location of Iran's uranium, US officials seem to have admitted that Tehran's stockpile of the vital nuclear component remains unaccounted for.

Did US acknowledge uranium is still with Iran?

When asked about what happened to the 400 kg highly enriched uranium that Iran had, US Vice President JD Vance said in an interview to ABC News that the administration “would work in the coming weeks to do something about the fuel and would have conversations with the Iranians.”

US Vice President JD Vance seemingly acknowledged on Sunday that the uranium might still be with Iran.

On the possibility of Iran retaliating, Vance asserted that the US would respond with "overwhelming force."

"How Iran responds, I think, is ultimately -- the ball is in their court… But if you look at what we did, it was very precise, very narrowly tailored to our objective. And if the Iranians decide to expand this, then that's ultimately their decision. And the president of the United States will respond in kind," ABC News quoted Vance as saying

Vance added that US President Donald Trump is not interested in a drawn-out conflict in the Middle East.

The US on Saturday struck three Iranian nuclear sites – Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan – using bunker-buster bombs, with President Donald Trump asking Iran to agree to “end the war” after the “historic moment for the United States of America, Israel and the world”.

Confirming the strikes, US President Trump first posted on Truth Social, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”