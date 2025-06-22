JD Vance's ‘confused’ look during Trump's Iran address sparks memes: ‘He was constantly staring’

President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Saturday night, shortly after announcing that the United States had launched strikes on three major Iranian nuclear enrichment facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. He was joined during the televised address by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. US Vice President JD Vance, from left, US President Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, US secretary of state, and Pete Hegseth, US secretary of defense, during an address to the nation in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, June 21, 2025. (Bloomberg)

However, what quickly drew attention online was JD Vance’s visibly “confused” expression, which soon became the subject of memes and social media speculation.

One person joked, “J.D. Vance looks like he has no idea Trump was going to say any of this. Marco Rubio looks like he has left his body. Idk the guy on the right.”

Another wrote, “Vance doesn't look happy at all.”

A third person commented, “VP JD Vance looks so mad about this JD Vance there’s time for the 25th. Be a hero.”

Another user wrote, “The facial expressions in the background seem to tell a story. JD Vance in particular looks unhappy.”

On Saturday evening, Trump announced the strikes on Iran's nuclear sites in a post on Truth Social.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.

In the televised address to nation, Trump said US strikes on Iran’s three main nuclear facilities had “completely and totally obliterated."

“Remember, there are many targets left,” Trump said. "Tonight’s was the most difficult of them all, by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill.”

Trump called the strikes “a spectacular military success.”

“Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated,” the president said. “Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater — and a lot easier.”