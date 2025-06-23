Search
'Bullseye:' Trump claims 'monumental damage' caused to Iranian nuclear sites

ByHT News Desk
Jun 23, 2025 08:07 AM IST

Taking to Truth Social, the US president wrote the US struck “bullseye” with the strikes on Iran. 

US president Donald Trump has claimed the strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities have done “monumental damage” to Iran. The US president's latest remarks cite the satellite images released of the damage done to the Fordow nuclear site.   

President Donald Trump speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, after the U.S. military struck three Iranian nuclear and military sites(AP)
President Donald Trump speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, after the U.S. military struck three Iranian nuclear and military sites(AP)

Taking to Truth Social, the US president wrote the US struck “bullseye” with the strikes on Iran.  Follow LIVE updates on Iran-Israel war here

“Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term! The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame. The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!" said Trump. 

Doubts remain about damage to Iran's nuclear programme

Despite Trump's claim of monumental damage and satellite images which show visible damage to the Iranian sites, doubts regarding the actual impact remain.

Iran has already downplayed the attacks and stated that not much damage was brought to the facilities. State TV also quoted officials stating that uranium and other substances in the nuclear facility had been evacuated before the US attacks.  

Also Read: Khamenei vows punishment for Israel in first reaction after US strikes

As per a Reuters report, several experts have also stated that Iran likely moved a stockpile of near weapons-grade highly enriched uranium out of Fordow before the US strike.

Experts add that Iran could now be hiding this uranium in locations unknown to the US and Israel. 

"I don't think you can with great confidence do anything but set back their nuclear program by maybe a few years. There's almost certainly facilities that we don't know about," said Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey told Reuters. 

On Sunday, the US carried out ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’ against Iran and targeted three nuclear sites - Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz. The US attack took place after Trump delivered mixed messages regarding a possible intervention in the Iran-Israel conflict. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
