Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? New ceasefire update amid report on Iran supreme leader's gruesome injuries

As the US and Iran engage in ceasefire negotiations, the whereabouts of new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei has come into focus. Fresh reports over the weekend have revealed that the 56-year-old, the son of former supremo Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been severely injured in American strikes, but continues to play a key role behind the scenes.

Mojtaba Khamenei recovering from injuries

Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, attends a meeting in Tehran(via REUTERS)

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Reuters cited sources to report that Khamenei is recovering from severe facial and leg injuries sustained in the airstrike that killed his father. Sources close to his inner circle said his face was disfigured and that he suffered significant damage to one or both legs, though he remains mentally sharp and actively engaged in decision-making.

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Where is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Despite not appearing publicly since the strike, the 56-year-old is reportedly participating in meetings via audio conferencing and remains involved in key issues, including war strategy and negotiations with Washington. His absence from public view has fueled intense speculation, with no verified photos, videos or audio recordings released since his appointment on March 8.

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{{^usCountry}} On social media, the uncertainty has triggered widespread discussion and conspiracy theories. One viral image shows an empty chair under a spotlight with the caption: “Where is Mojtaba?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On social media, the uncertainty has triggered widespread discussion and conspiracy theories. One viral image shows an empty chair under a spotlight with the caption: “Where is Mojtaba?” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials and analysts suggest security concerns may be driving his continued absence. “Why should he appear in public? To become a target for these criminals?” Mohammad Hosseini said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials and analysts suggest security concerns may be driving his continued absence. “Why should he appear in public? To become a target for these criminals?” Mohammad Hosseini said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There has been no official confirmation from Iranian authorities about the extent of his injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There has been no official confirmation from Iranian authorities about the extent of his injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pete Hegseth backs claims {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pete Hegseth backs claims {{/usCountry}}

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US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth previously stated that Khamenei was 'wounded and likely disfigured', while one source familiar with American intelligence assessments told Reuters he may have lost a leg. Iran’s state media has referred to him as a ‘janbaz’, a term used for those severely wounded in war.

US-Iran ceasefire update

The reports come at a critical moment, as delegations from Iran and the US convened in Islamabad for the highest-level talks between the two nations since the 1979 revolution. Vice President JD Vance, alongside Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, is leading the American delegation.

Read More: US-Iran ceasefire talks hit stalemate over Hormuz; Trump shares update after warships cross

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According to Axios, Mojtaba Khamenei played a key role in approving Tehran’s participation in a two-week ceasefire, though those claims have not been independently verified.

In his first statement after taking office, the new supreme leader wrote that the Strait of Hormuz should remain closed. Analysts say that even if Khamenei recovers physically, consolidating authority may take time.

Alex Vatanka of the Middle East Institute, as per Reuters, noted: "Mojtaba will be one voice but it will not be the decisive one."

He added, “He needs to prove himself as the credible, powerful, overriding voice. The regime as a whole has to make a decision in terms of where they are going to go.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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