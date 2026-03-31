Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Russian envoy clears the air on Iran Supreme Leader's whereabouts

As the war between US, Israel and Iran completes a month, the world is yet to see new Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. While the Ayatollah has released various statements and messages, he is yet to be sighted in public. Mojtaba Khamenei took over as Iran's Supreme Leader after the assassination of his father - Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the joint US-Israeli strikes which kick started the war. (REUTERS)

Amid the rumours that the Iranian leader is in Russia receiving treatment for injuries he sustained during the joint US-Israeli strikes, Moscow's envoy has stated that Mojtaba is in Iran.

Track the latest on the US Iran war

Speaking to local media, Russia's ambassador to Iran has stated that Mojtaba Khamenei is in the country but “is refraining from making public appearances for understandable reasons.”

Mojtaba replaced his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed when Israel and the United States launched their war on Iran on February 28. The US has also stated that the Supreme Leader was badly wounded and “likely disfigured.”

Also Read | ‘Fractured foot, bruised eye’: Mojtaba Khamenei was injured on Day 1 of US-Iran war

US President Donald Trump has also stated on several occasions that the Supreme Leader may have been killed in the attacks. However, Tehran has denied this claim.

Earlier this month, Iran's envoy to Moscow denied reports that Khamenei had been airlifted to Russia to receive treatment for injuries caused during the US and Israel's war on Tehran.

With Khamenei yet to be seen in the public eye, reports have stated that intelligence agencies such as the CIA and Mossad have continued their hunt for the Supreme Leader.

Russia's role in the US-Iran war is also being monitored by the US, said defence secretary Pete Hegseth in a briefing on Tuesday. While Moscow has denied reports of helping Iran out, Hegseth said: “We know exactly what Russia and China are doing with Iran. We are addressing it.”

US-Iran war escalates A month into the conflict and there seems to be no signs of a ceasefire any time soon. Despite Washington saying that talks with Iran are “gaining strength,” Iran continues to deny it has had any negotiations with the US.

Furthermore, despite Trump announcing a pause on attacks on Iranian energy sites and power plant till April 6, the US struck the Iranian city of Isfahan on Tuesday morning with a 960kg bunker buster bomb.