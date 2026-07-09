'Where is the self-respect': Big question for NATO Chief Mark Rutte as Trump invokes Greenland demand

After two days of major announcements from US President Donald Trump at the NATO summit in Ankara, a question for Secretary-General Mark Rutte has gone viral on social media.

Mark Rutte, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), during a news conference at the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey (Bloomberg)

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The question, which came from a Danish journalist, was for the NATO Chief regarding Trump's recent demands for control over Greenland and cutting ties with Spain.

"You sit next to Trump when he talks about conquering over Greenland, lashes out at allies like Spain, starting trade wars, things that the Old Mark Rutte would not approve of. Does this have any effect on your self-respect when you just sit there and say nothing?" the journalist asked.

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In his response, Rutte seemed to have dodged the question, stating that he has always "acknowledged when praise is due," and praised Trump for "making NATO stronger."

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{{^usCountry}} "Of course it has to do with the Russian threat, the war in Ukraine, but it also has to do with President Trump delivering now and trying to achieve equalised spending between the US and Europe," he said, adding that this makes Europe stronger and more relevant to the US as a partner and ally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Of course it has to do with the Russian threat, the war in Ukraine, but it also has to do with President Trump delivering now and trying to achieve equalised spending between the US and Europe," he said, adding that this makes Europe stronger and more relevant to the US as a partner and ally. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump eyes Greenland, again

At the two-day NATO Summit in Ankara, Trump once again called for US control over Greenland, sparking a strong response from Denmark and Iceland. The US president once again pushed for the autonomous island for "protection of the world", especially as China and Russia expand their presence in the Arctic region.

In response to Trump's demand, Rutte stated he understood the importance of security in the Arctic region and stated that a deal for increased protection would be discussed and implemented accordingly.

The US president also called for the presence of American troops on the island, but he added that no plan is in place.

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"Repeated calls for the takeover or control of our country do not change this," Jens-Frederik Nielsen, the head of Greenland, wrote in a post on Facebook, adding that the island is "not for sale."

Danish Prime Minister also reiterated that Greenland is not for sale, and Denmark stands “ready to defend every inch of NATO, including our own territory” in the event of an attack.

Trump targets Spain

At the summit, Trump also called on US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to cut off trade ties with Spain.

"Spain doesn't agree to anything, and you shouldn't carry them," Trump told Rutte, further directing US officials to cut ties.

"Take it immediately, Don't even talk to them. They're hopeless. They're bad people, They make so much money with us, and we're going to see that they make a lot less. I want no business with them," said Trump, as he called for more contribution from Spain for spending in NATO.

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On the plane back to the US, Trump added that he had issues with Spain, but those will be put on the side as the European country mulls joining NATO's five per cent defence spending push.

"I will say, I did have issues with Spain, and I still do, but Spain came back all the way today. Spain was very generous today... they honored a request for lots of payment—and if they didn't, we wouldn't even talk to them," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

As per to CNN, Spain is the only NATO member that has declined to commit to the alliance's proposed 5 per cent defence spending target, and secured an exemption to limit its military expenditure to 2.1 per cent of its GDP instead of the 5 per cent target that other allies have vowed to achieve by 2035.

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Additionally, Spain is also among the lowest spenders in the Western Alliance.