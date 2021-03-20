Home / World News / White House confirms firing of 5 employees based on marijuana use
White House press secretary Jen Psaki posted a tweet confirming the five removals after the Daily Beast reported that dozens of staffers had been suspended, asked to resign, or placed in a remote work program due to past marijuana use.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:33 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: The White House is seen at sunset in Washington, U.S. March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo(REUTERS)

The White House said on Friday it has fired five employees over marijuana use, even after announcing a more lenient policy toward past use of the drug a few weeks ago.

"We announced a few weeks ago that the White House had worked with the security service to update the policies to ensure that past marijuana use wouldn't automatically disqualify staff from serving in the White House," Psaki tweeted.

"The bottom line is this: of the hundreds of people hired, only five people who had started working at the White House are no longer employed as a result of this policy," she added in a subsequent post.

