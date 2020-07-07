WHO acknowledges ‘emerging evidence’ of airborne spread of novel coronavirus
Speaking at a briefing in Geneva, WHO expert Benedetta Allegranzi said the organization believed it had “been open to the evidence on modes of transmission” of the new virus.world Updated: Jul 07, 2020 22:01 IST
Geneva
The World Health Organization on Tuesday acknowledged “emerging evidence” of the airborne spread of the novel coronavirus, after a group of scientists urged the global body to update its guidance on how the respiratory disease is spread.
Speaking at a briefing in Geneva, WHO expert Benedetta Allegranzi said the organization believed it had “been open to the evidence on modes of transmission” of the new virus.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
tags
top news
trending topics