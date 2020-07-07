WHO acknowledges ‘emerging evidence’ of airborne spread of novel coronavirus

world

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 22:01 IST

The World Health Organization on Tuesday acknowledged “emerging evidence” of the airborne spread of the novel coronavirus, after a group of scientists urged the global body to update its guidance on how the respiratory disease is spread.

Speaking at a briefing in Geneva, WHO expert Benedetta Allegranzi said the organization believed it had “been open to the evidence on modes of transmission” of the new virus.