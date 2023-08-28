Who actually killed Osama Bin Laden? A tale of two Navy Seals

While the military never violates the code of secrecy, it seems former Navy Seals Matt Bissonnette and Robert O'Neill are done with all things Navy. The two have been in a decade-long battle to claim the spot of who really killed the terrorist Osama Bin Laden.

It was in 2012 when both soldiers left the military when the real tale of two began.

Both Matt and Robert were part of the SEAL Team Six, which was sent on Operation Neptune Spear to assassinate terrorist Osama Bin Laden in 2011.

Matt began writing a book titled ‘No Easy Day’ with journalist Kevin Maurer, trying to depict the events of the Operation. The book was published in 2012 without being reviewed by the United States Department of Defense.

He followed the first book with another titled, ‘No Hero: The Evolution of a Navy SEAL’ in 2014.

It was in 2017 when Robert released his memoir ‘The Operator’ where he recounted his story.

When another member of SEAL Team Six was asked for his opinion on his teammates' actions, he described how he was “utterly disappointed”.

"What they’ve done is dishonourable. All of this has been done for personal gain," he said.

Esquire magazine published a version of the moment in 2013, where though not named, Robert is called “The Shooter.”

It described how there was a first SEAL in the stack who saw a man poking his head out of a bedroom door on the third floor. and tried to fire a shot.

But it did not reach the man. As the first SEAL pushed two women out of the way, Robert shot bin Laden in the face and killed him.

Matt did not appear in this tale once. However, Robert himself told the Washington Post that not one but multiple shots were fired on the terrorist and two other seals including Matt were the ones who fired the shots.

It is known that the U.S. government has never revealed the name of the shooter who killed the terrorist.

Matt Bissonnette was probed by the Department of Defense in order to check if he revealed any official and secretive information in his books whereas Robert has never been approached for the same.

Neither Matt nor Robert is the one who fired the first shot at Osama. But their narratives have definitely broken the code of brotherhood and secrecy that people hailing from a military background follow, all for some moments of the spotlight.

