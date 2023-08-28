Former Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill: 10 things you ought to know about the Osama "killer"

Robert J. O'Neill, 47, was arrested on Wednesday in Texas by the Frisco police on the accounts of assault and public intoxication. Though the former Navy SEAL was released on the same day on a $3, 500 bond he had been booked with a Class A misdemeanour charge, for causing bodily injuries and a Class C misdemeanour charge for public intoxication. Robert J. O'Neill, 47, was arrested on Wednesday in Texas by the Frisco police on the accounts of assault and public intoxication.

Here are 10 things you ought to know about the self-proclaimed Osama “killer”:

Robert O'Neill was born on April 10, 1976, to Jim and Diane Johnson in Butte, Montana. The 47-year-old ex-Navy SEAL has been married for seven years to spouse Jessica Halpins and shares two children with a former spouse.

2. In an interview with Esquire, O'Neill said that he found himself at the recruiting office of the United States Navy, after a relationship breakup. Upon enlisting in 19196, he joined the Navy SEALS the same year and reported to Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training (BUD/S).

3. A former SEAL Team 6 member, Robert came to fame after he took credit for firing the shots that killed the world-famous terrorist Osama Bin Laden during Operation Neptune Spear in 2011. While the seal team warrior recounted his story in his 2017 memoir “The Operator,” the US government has neither confirmed nor denied the proclamation.

4. While Robert may have helped stop the biggest crime lord in the world, the guy himself has participated in some. According to a CBS report, he was busted for drunk driving in Montana, though the charges were later dropped.

In 2020, Delta Airlines banned the outspoken soldier for refusing to wear a mask.

5. Interestingly, Robert is a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and thinks that the former President will surely be back in power.

6. He participated in two famous missions, one where he helped rescue Marcus Luttrell in Afghanistan and Richard Phillips from the Maersk Alabama Hijacking.

7. These missions have been picturized into two 2013 films, namely Lone Survivor and Captain Phillips.

8. Robert has authored his biography called ‘The Operator,' which was released in 2017. He has also co-authored a Harper Collins book titled, The Way Forward with Dakota Meyer.

9. He has worked as a TV news contributor for both FOX and Newsmax and owns a podcast called ‘The Operator.’

10. During his enlistment, he received two Silver Stars, four Bronze Star Medals, three Presidential Unit citations and many other recognitions.