Who are all Nobel Prize 2023 winners and why were they chosen? Full list here

The announcement of the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences wrapped up the highly anticipated, over-a-week-long, series of award unveilings across six distinct categories.

The 2023 Nobel Prize announcements were done from Oktober 2 to 9.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is the full list of this year's awardees and why they have been bestowed with the highly coveted recognition.

Nobel in Economic Sciences 2023:

This year's Nobel in Economic Sciences, officially known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize, was awarded to Harvard professor Claudia Goldin.

Her work revealed a U-shaped curve in female labour force participation over a 200-year period, showing a decline during the transition from agrarian to industrial society in the 19th century and an increase with the growth of the service sector in the 20th century. Goldin attributed this pattern to changing social norms and structural shifts.

Nobel in Medicine 2023:

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for 2023 was jointly awarded to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for their pioneering work in mRNA technology, instrumental in COVID-19 vaccine development.

Nobel in Physics 2023:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Nobel Prize in Physics 2023 was bestowed upon Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L’Huillier for their groundbreaking experimental techniques generating attosecond pulses of light, enabling profound studies of electron dynamics in matter, especially in atoms and molecules.

Nobel in Chemistry 2023:

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry recognized the work of Moungi G Bawendi, Louis E Brus, and Alexei I Ekimov for their discovery and synthesis of quantum dots—tiny nanoparticles whose properties depend on their size.

Nobel in Literature 2023:

Norwegian author Jon Fosse received the Nobel Prize in Literature for his innovative plays and prose, giving voice to the unspoken in a diverse body of work that spans genres, including plays, novels, poetry, essays, children's books, and translations.

Nobel Peace Prize 2023:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2023 was awarded to Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi for her relentless fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her unwavering commitment to promoting human rights and freedom. Despite facing personal hardships, including numerous arrests and convictions, Mohammadi continues her courageous struggle, said the statement announcing her award.

It's worth noting that the Nobel Peace Prize differs in that it is selected by the Norwegian Nobel Committee and announced in Oslo, while the other Nobel Prizes are revealed in Stockholm.