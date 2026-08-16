Who are Jaspal Singh, Amarjit Bhamra, and Krunal Patel? Indian business owners hit by burglary spree in Australia

Jaspal Singh, Amarjit Bhamra and Krunal Patel are Indian business owners in Blair Athol, Australia, whose shops were among three businesses targeted in a series of overnight burglaries. The break-ins left the stores with shattered glass, damaged cash registers and other property damage, according to The Australia Today.

Three Indian-owned businesses were targeted in a rapid series of overnight break-ins at a homemaker centre in Blair Athol, Australia. (Representational image) (Unsplash)

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The incidents have left the affected traders facing financial losses while also raising concerns about security and police response in the area.

Who are Jaspal Singh, Amarjit Bhamra and Krunal Patel?

The three men are local business owners whose shops were targeted during the burglary spree. The available report identifies them as Jaspal Singh, Amarjit Bhamra and Krunal Patel.

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According to the report, Singh told about the financial impact of the break-in, saying his business lost between A$1,500 and A$1,800 in cash. The damage to the premises added to the cost of the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Patel also raised concerns about the police response. As per The Australia Today report, authorities were notified at around 7.15am. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patel also raised concerns about the police response. As per The Australia Today report, authorities were notified at around 7.15am. {{/usCountry}}

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But, the officers took roughly two to three hours from then to arrive at the robbery scene as per the report.

Bhamra was also among the affected traders who spoke out about the impact of crime on small businesses.

“If we come from another country and do the hard work and get the job and everything, why don’t they do it?" he told The Australia Today.

What happened in Blair Athol?

The three businesses were hit in quick succession during an overnight burglary spree. The attacks left storefronts damaged, with broken glass and damaged cash registers among the reported destruction.

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For the shopkeepers, the consequences went beyond stolen money. Damage to entrances, tills and other parts of the businesses can mean additional repair costs and disruption to normal trading.

The incidents have also fueled concerns among local traders about the safety of commercial areas in Blair Athol and whether businesses are receiving an adequate police response when crimes occur.

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Indian business owners seek stronger police action

The affected traders have called for greater police presence and stronger action to prevent similar incidents.

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Singh said the lack of regular police patrols was making it difficult for small businesses to operate safely.

“Police are not patrolling the area and it’s very hard for small businesses to survive,” he said. ““Many have shut already,” Singh added.

The traders are now seeking increased patrols around commercial areas and a quicker response when burglaries are reported.