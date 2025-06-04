Who are Zunyong Liu and Yunqing Jian? Chinese couple arrested for smuggling crop-killing fungus in US

Two Chinese nationals - Zunyong Liu, Yunqing Jian - were arrested after they were suspected of smuggling a crop-killing fungus to the United States. Fusarium graminearum was found at a University of Michigan lab after two Chinese nationals allegedly smuggled it into the US, possibly to pose a food security threat.(X)

According to the criminal complaint filed in the US District Court in Detroit, Yunqing Jian, 33, and Zunyong Liu, 34, have been charged with conspiracy, smuggling goods into the United States, false statements, and visa fraud.

Prosecutors have added that Jian and Lui "illegally imported" Fusarium graminearum, a fungus known to cause head blight, which is a disease affecting crops such as wheat, barley, maize, and rice.

"This case involves a fungus that poses a serious risk to global food security and public health. The alleged smuggling of this biological agent into an American research institution by foreign nationals is a matter of grave national security concern," said Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Who are Zunyong Liu and Yunqing Jian?

Yunqing Jian, 33, and Zunyong Liu, 34, are Chinese scientists accused of smuggling a crop-killing virus into the US.

"The FBI arrested Jian in connection with allegations related to Jian’s and Liu’s smuggling into America a fungus called Fusarium graminearum, which scientific literature classifies as a potential agroterrorism weapon," reads the statement issued by the US Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Michigan.

The two researchers have been in a romantic relationship since July 2024.

Liu first came to the United States in July 2024, allegedly with small bags of Fusarium graminearum. The Chinese scientist later admitted that he planned to use the fungus for research at the University of Michigan, where Jian worked as a visiting research fellow.

As per the FBI, Jian specialises in molecular, cellular, and developmental biology. She also allegedly received funding from the Chinese government for her work on the crop-killing fungus.

Zunyong Liu works in China and is involved in similar research to his girlfriend. When initially intercepted at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport in July 2024, Lie feigned ignorance of the fungus packs. However, he later admitted to the FBI that he brought them for research purposes.