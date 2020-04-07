‘WHO blew it’: Trump targets health body for ‘faulty’ recommendation over Covid-19

world

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 22:15 IST

As the number of fatalities crossed 11,000 in the United States Tuesday morning and the country continued to struggle of rising number of cases and shortage of medical supplies, President Donald Trump put the World Health Organization on notice calling it “China-centric” and giving the US bad advice.

“The WHO really blew it,” the president wrote on twitter, “For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?”

It wasn’t immediately clear what brought on this the sudden outburst against the world body that is trying to organize a united global response to the pandemic that has killed more than 76,000 people and caused 1.3 million confirmed infections around the globe.

The president has been battled criticism himself of responding late to the crisis despite warnings, including, as reported widely on Monday, by one of top advisers, Peter Navarro, who wrote an internal White House memo in January warning that that the epidemic could imperil the lives of millions of people.