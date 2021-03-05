Home / World News / WHO chief calls for waiving of patents on tools to fight Covid-19
world news

WHO chief calls for waiving of patents on tools to fight Covid-19

"One of our main priorities now is to increase the ambition of COVAX to help all countries end the COVID-19 pandemic. This means urgent action to ramp up production," he said.
Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks during session on coronavirus disease. (Reuters File Photo )

The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday that now was the time for the waiving of patents on the tools poorer countries needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was addressing a briefing before next week's World Trade Organization meeting on issue.

"One of our main priorities now is to increase the ambition of COVAX to help all countries end the COVID-19 pandemic. This means urgent action to ramp up production," he said, referring to the global platform to share vaccines that he said would have sent products to 51 countries by next week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world health organisation coronavirus
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP