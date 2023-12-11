Who is Alex Jones? Peering into the life of America's notorious conspiracy theorist

Born on February 11, 1974, in Dallas, Texas, Alexander Emerick Jones aka Alex Jones is known for his far-right and alt-right affiliations as a radio show host and conspiracy theorist1. He gained notoriety through his radio program, ‘The Alex Jones Show,’ which is broadcast across the United States by the Genesis Communications Network, and his website, InfoWars, which is notorious for promoting conspiracy theories and fake news. (FILES) Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X, on December 10, 2023 reinstated far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on the social media platform, a year after vowing never to let him return. Jones, who claimed that a December 2012 school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, that killed 20 children and six educators was a hoax, was banned from the platform. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP)(AFP)

Jones’s influence extends beyond his radio show and website, as he has been a vocal supporter of various conspiracy theories that have had significant impacts on public discourse. Among the most infamous of these is his claim that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting was a hoax, which led to years of harassment and threats directed at the families of the victims. This claim, along with others, such as the government’s involvement in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing and the September 11 attacks, has positioned Jones as a central figure in the spread of misinformation.

Jones’s actions have led to legal repercussions

In 2022, the controversial figure was ordered to pay a total of $1.487 billion in damages to a first responder and families of Sandy Hook victims due to his defamatory falsehoods about the shooting1. The court’s decision was a landmark moment, highlighting the consequences of spreading harmful conspiracy theories.

The 49-year-old's support for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential bid and the false claims of electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election further solidified his position within certain political circles1.

Jones was also a speaker at the rally in Lafayette Square Park supporting Trump preceding the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 20211.

Musk’s decision reflects the ongoing debate

The reinstatement of Alex Jones’s account on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), by Elon Musk in December 2023, following a poll that backed his return, has reignited discussions about the role of social media in propagating conspiracy theories.

Jones’s personal life has also been tumultuous, with his bankruptcy filing in December 2022, which came after the substantial legal judgments against him. His early life in the suburb of Rockwall and his rise to prominence through his controversial views paint a complex picture of a man who has significantly influenced the landscape of American media and politics.