Greg Abel, a respected and experienced executive, has officially been named as Warren Buffett's successor at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway. Born in 1962 in Edmonton, Alberta, Abel has earned a reputation for his steady leadership and deep understanding of the company's vast operations. With decades of experience and a strong track record, he has been a key figure in Berkshire's energy business. Warren Buffett's successor, Greg Abel, brings decades of experience and a strong reputation to Berkshire Hathaway. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid(REUTERS)

Who is Greg Abel?

Abel was born into a working-class family and attended the University of Alberta. He studied accounting and graduated with distinction in 1984. He then became a part of the Pwc in Edmonton and served as a chartered accountant. He later shifted to the San Francisco office, where one of his clients was CalEnergy. Abel later joined his client company, where he worked as a senior executive from 1992 to 2008, during which he earned the position of president in 1999.

At the time, CalEnergy turned into MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company and in 2014, it transformed into Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which became a subsidiary of Warren Buffett's conglomerate.

In 2018, while maintaining his position as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, he became the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Since then, Abel has been closely associated with the company's portfolio, as reported by The Independent.

Abel's role beyond Berkshire

Abel holds several prominent positions beyond Berkshire Hathaway, reflecting his broad influence in the energy and corporate sectors. He serves as director and vice chairman of the Edison Electric Institute, and sits on the boards of Associated Electric & Gas Insurance Services Limited, Nuclear Electric Insurance Limited, and The Kraft Heinz Company.