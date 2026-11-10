Military veteran and former minister Matan Kahana is Gadi Eisenkot’s pick for 26th Knesset speaker

Amid Israel's evolving political landscape, former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot announced on Tuesday that he had reached an agreement with fellow Opposition leaders on candidates for key positions in the 26th Knesset, with former minister Matan Kahana as the candidate for Knesset speaker.
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Eisenkot, in a post on X, confirmed an agreement among opposition leaders. "I have reached an agreement with my partners, the leaders of the change and reform parties—Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan, Avigdor Lieberman, and Yair Lapid—on the prospective candidates for key positions in the 26th Knesset during the period for forming a government."
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Eisenkot said the members agreed on former minister Matan Kahana as Speaker of the Knesset, Roi Folkman as Chair of the House Committee, former defense minister Avigdor Lieberman as Chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and Liran Avisar Ben-Horin as Chair of the Finance Committee.
Deep Dive
Who is Matan Kahana, Gadi Eisenkot’s candidate for Knesset speaker?
Kahana is a military veteran and former minister who served as Israel’s minister of religious services from 2021 to 2022. He is a retired IDF colonel and former F-16 pilot.
Has Matan Kahana been elected Speaker of the 26th Knesset?
No. Eisenkot and fellow opposition leaders agreed to name Kahana as their candidate. He would need more votes than any candidate backed by Netanyahu’s bloc.
Which other Knesset posts did Eisenkot’s agreement cover?
The agreement named Roi Folkman for chair of the House Committee, Avigdor Lieberman for chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, and Liran Avisar Ben-Horin for chair of the Finance Committee. Committee arrangements were to be discussed and submitted for approval.
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This comes after Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday gave Eisenkot the initial mandate to form a government.
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Home/World News/Military veteran and former minister Matan Kahana is Gadi Eisenkot’s pick for 26th Knesset speaker
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