Eisenkot reaches agreement with Opposition leaders on Israel’s Knesset posts, names Matan Kahana as speaker

Former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot on Tuesday said he had reached an agreement with fellow Opposition leaders - Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan, Avigdor Lieberman, and Yair Lapid on candidates for key positions in the 26th Knesset during the government formation period, with former minister Matan Kahana named as the candidate for Knesset speaker. Gadi Eisenkot has received the mandate to form a government from Israeli President Isaac Herzog, (Bloomberg/File Image)

Eisenkot, who led the campaign to replace outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has been given the first chance to form country's next government. President Isaac Herzog formally handed Eisenkot the mandate on November 8, after consultations with representatives of the parties elected to the 120-member Knesset. The October 27 election had left neither Eisenkot’s bloc nor Netanyahu's alliance with enough seats to govern.

“I have reached an agreement with my partners, the leaders of the change and reform parties—Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan, Avigdor Lieberman, and Yair Lapid—on the prospective candidates for key positions in the 26th Knesset during the period for forming a government,” Eisenkot posted on X.

Eisenkot further said the agreement names Roy Folkman as chair of the house committee, former defense minister and Avigdor Lieberman as chair of the foreign affairs and defense committee, and Liran Avisar Ben-Horrin as chair of the finance committee.

Knesset committees composition to be finalised this week He added the composition of the Knesset committees would be discussed and finalised during the house committee’s deliberations this week before being submitted for approval by the Knesset plenum next Wednesday.

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“The composition of the committees will be discussed and finalized in the House Committee’s deliberations during the week and submitted for approval by the Knesset plenum next Wednesday. In addition, we have agreed on the establishment of the special committees, and details will be published separately at a later date,” he posted.