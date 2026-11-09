Netanyahu says open to ‘unity government’ as Eisenkot seeks to form new Israeli coalition

Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signaled his willingness to explore the formation of a “unity government” of Zionist and Haredi parties under his leadership. Netanyahu stressed that forming a unity coalition was a "vital need". Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (REUTERS/File Image) This comes a day after Israel's former military chief Gadi Eisenkot said he was willing to include Netanyahu and one of his far-right allies in a coalition government, provided he remained its leader. “I don’t rule anyone out, and no one else should be ruling others out,” Netanyahu said in a video statement released by his office, quoted The Times of Israel. ALSO READ: Gadi Eisenkot has 6 weeks to prove majority in Israel. How he could get numbers in his favour

Deep Dive What would a unity government between Netanyahu and Eisenkot look like? Why could a Netanyahu-Eisenkot unity government be difficult to form? Who would lead a proposed unity government between Netanyahu and Eisenkot?

“We must join forces in the face of the challenges in front of us,” Netanyahu further said. Netanyahu maintained that Likud, being the largest political party, should take the lead in forming a coalition bringing together “all the parties in the national camp, including the Haredi parties, and all other Zionist parties.” He also expressed his willingness to begin discussions without delay with any party open to considering the proposal.