Who is Nikita Casap? Teen accused of parents' murder, plot to ‘assassinate Donald Trump'

Nikita Casap, a 17-year-old teenager from the US state of Wisconsin, has been booked for allegedly killing his parents as part of his wider plan to assassinate President Donald Trump and overthrow his government, an unsealed federal warrant said. Nikita Casap is to appear for an arraignment on May 7 before the Waukesha County court. (X/@PawlowskiMario)

Nikita Casap was last month charged by the Waukesh County authorities with first-degree murder, theft, and other crimes in the deaths of his mother Tatiana Casap, and stepfather Donald Mayer, The Associated Press reported.

Officers had found the dead bodies of Tatiana, aged 35 years, and Mayer, aged 51 years, on February 28. The discovery came after their family members put in a request for a well-being check after Mayer did not report for work and Nikita skipped school for around two weeks.

Authorities, however, believed that the two were killed weeks earlier, on February 11. Prosecutors reportedly said in court that the couple's bodies were so badly decomposed that their identification had to be made through their dental records.

Currently in custody at the Waukesha County jail on a USD 1 million bond, Casap is due to be produced before a court next month, to enter a plea. County prosecutor's federal allegations were noted from a federal bureau of investigation's (FBI) warrant which was unsealed on Friday.

Who is Nikita Casap?

Seventeen-year-old Nikita Casap, a high school student, is in total facing nine felony charges, including two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of hiding a corpse, online court records showed.

Authorities alleged that the teen fatally shot his parents at their home outside Milwaukee in February and lived with their decomposing bodies for weeks before fleeing with US$14,000 cash, passports and the family dog.

Police arrested Nikita in Kansas last month when officials were carrying out a traffic stop and found him to be driving. In the car with Nikita, CNN reported, authorities found $14,000 in $100 bills, more than $14,000 worth of jewellery and a .357 Magnum revolver brought by Mayer. He also had passports and their family dog with him.

Federal authorities accused Nikita of plotting his parents' murders, buying a drone and explosives, and sharing his plans with other people, including one Russian speaker. His intentions are reportedly detailed in a three-page antisemitic manifesto, wherein he has also praised dictator Adolf Hitler.

The warrant filed at a federal court in Milwaukee also has some excerpts of communications on TikTok and Telegram messenger app.

The warrant said, "Casap appears to have written a manifest calling for the assassination of the President of the United States. He was in touch with other parties about his plan to kill the President and overthrow the government of the United States."

“The killing of his parents appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary to carrying out his plan," it added.

As for the federal investigators, there are three charges against Nikita, presidential assassination, conspiracy and use of weapons of mass destruction.

Prosecutors also alleged that Casap was in touch with a Russian speaker, with whom he shared a plan to flee to Ukraine.

Nikita Casap's 'extremist views'

Police officials had found material related to the 'The Order of Nine Angels' on Nikita Casap's phone. This is reportedly a "network of individuals holding neo-Nazi racially motivated extremist views".

They also reportedly found photos and communications carrying references to a "self-described manifesto regarding assassinated the president, making bombs, and terrorist attacks".

Nikita's three-page writing outlined why he wanted to kill Trump and contained his ideas about living in Ukraine. The federal warrant, cited the document, and said the teen wanted to spur the governmental collapse by "getting rid of the president and the vice president".

One excerpt from the document, as per the federal affidavit said, "As to why, specifically Trump, I think it's pretty obvious. By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos."

Nikita's manifesto also had images of Adolf Hitler with phrases like, "HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY".

Meanwhile, Nikita Casap's public defender Nicole Ostrowski, had moved court last month to dismiss some of the chargers against him including, theft. She said that the prosecutors had not laid of their case, adding that her client was still too young. "He is still in high school," she said on March 12.

According to a CNN report, Nikita's classmate told the sheriff's office last month that Casap had told him he planned to kill parents but did not have access to a gun.

He later told his classmate that he would befriend someone who had a gun and steal it.

As per the Waukesha County court, Nikita Casap is to appear for an arraignment on May 7.