...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Who is Parastoo Ahmadi? Iranian singer sentenced to 74 lashes for livestreaming concert without hijab

Parastoo Ahmadi is an Iranian singer and composer who became widely known for challenging Iran's restrictions on female performers.

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 04:38 am IST
By Shirin Gupta
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Parastoo Ahmadi, an Iranian artist, and eight members of a production team, including musicians, were reportedly condemned to 74 lashes for performing in a concert livestreamed on Ahmadi's YouTube page in 2024.

Screenshot from an online video of the Parastoo Ahmadi performance on December 11, 2024.(PARASTOO AHMADI/YOUTUBE)

The ruling was reportedly issued by a criminal court in Iran's Qom province. Along with flogging, all nine individuals were barred from leaving the country and from engaging in artistic work for two years.

Read more: What happened to Tay Keith? BlocBoy JB's post on producer sparks death rumors; what we know

What did Parastoo Ahmadi do?

The case stems from a December 2024 performance that was broadcast on Ahmadi's YouTube channel and later amassed millions of views.

During the concert, Ahmadi appeared without the mandatory hijab and performed the patriotic song "From The Blood Of The Youth of the Homeland" along with other musical pieces. The performance took place without a live audience and was presented as an artistic statement against restrictions imposed on women performers in Iran.

Ahmadi gained international recognition for her performance in December 2024 when she staged what she called an "imaginary concert" at a historic caravanserai in Iran.

Wearing a sleeveless black dress and appearing without a head covering, she livestreamed the performance on YouTube. The event quickly went viral and was widely shared by supporters of the Women, Life, Freedom movement that emerged after the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody.

Several activists and prominent figures condemned the move. The punishment had no legal foundation, according to Moein Khazaeli, a human rights attorney at Dadban, a legal counseling center for Iranian activists.

Khazaeli said, “Singing, performing music and producing or disseminating musical works by women are not criminalised under Iranian criminal law. Consequently, such activities cannot reasonably be construed as the ‘production, distribution or publication of obscene content.’”

Although not surprising, the decision has increased Iranian artists' concerns about growing cultural censorship.

Nazanin Boniadi, an Iranian-British actor, said, “The sentencing of singer Parastoo Ahmadi to flogging for the simple act of singing publicly without a hijab is a stark reminder that, despite talk in Washington of a ‘new regime’ in Iran, the Islamic Republic’s machinery of repression remains unchanged.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shirin Gupta

Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.

us news music iran
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, US Iran War News 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, US Iran War News 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Who is Parastoo Ahmadi? Iranian singer sentenced to 74 lashes for livestreaming concert without hijab
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.