World News

Who is Queen Elizabeth II's personal doctor: 5 points

world news
Published on Sep 08, 2022 10:10 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II Health Concerns: Queen Elizabeth II remains under medical supervision in Scotland after her doctors raised concern over her health.

Queen Elizabeth II Health Concerns: The doctors of Queen Elizabeth II, 96, are "concerned" about her health.(AFP)
ByHT News Desk

As Queen Elizabeth II remains under medical supervision in Scotland after her doctors raised concern over her health, here's a look at the monarch's personal doctor Professor Sir Huw Thomas.

1. Professor Sir Huw Thomas' official title is head of the medical household and physician to the queen.

2. He was given his role in 2014 and received a knighthood as well owing to his work for the royal family.

3. Professor Sir Huw Thomas was also part of the team who cared for the Duchess of Cambridge during her pregnancy and the birth of Charlotte in 2015 and Louis in 2018.

4. He is a professor of gastrointestinal genetics at Imperial College London.

5. Professor Sir Huw Thomas was appointed physician to the Royal Household in 2005.

Topics
queen elizabeth ii
