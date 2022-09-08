When Britain's Elizabeth II read ‘recipe of a perfect queen’ sent by 9-year-old

Queen Elizabeth II marked 70 years on the British throne this year. During the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the monarch viewed a selection of cards, letters and artworks sent to her by children and other people, the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family shared.

Among them was a note detailing ‘A Recipe for a Perfect Queen’ sent by a 9-year-old boy named Chris in 2002.

According to the young boy, the ingredients required to make a perfect queen.

*500 ml of Royal blood

*A dab of jewels and posh gowns

*A dash of loyalty

*1/2 litre of hard work

*2 tbsps of healthiness

*A cup of courage

*A handful of Royal waves

*A few drops of a good smile

Chris then went on to describe the process too. “First put 500 ml of royal blood into a big mixing bowl and then add a cup of courage. Next, put 1/2 litre of hard work into the bowl. After that, mix it all and at the same time, put in a tablespoon of healthiness. Now blend in a good smile and some royal waves. Simmer for 50 years, fold in a dash of loyalty and you have your perfect queen,” he wrote.

