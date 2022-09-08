When Britain's Elizabeth II read ‘recipe of a perfect queen’ sent by 9-year-old
Queen Elizabeth II marked 70 years on the British throne this year. During the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the monarch viewed a selection of cards, letters and artworks sent to her by children and other people, the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family shared.
Among them was a note detailing ‘A Recipe for a Perfect Queen’ sent by a 9-year-old boy named Chris in 2002.
According to the young boy, the ingredients required to make a perfect queen.
*500 ml of Royal blood
*A dab of jewels and posh gowns
*A dash of loyalty
*1/2 litre of hard work
*2 tbsps of healthiness
*A cup of courage
*A handful of Royal waves
*A few drops of a good smile
Chris then went on to describe the process too. “First put 500 ml of royal blood into a big mixing bowl and then add a cup of courage. Next, put 1/2 litre of hard work into the bowl. After that, mix it all and at the same time, put in a tablespoon of healthiness. Now blend in a good smile and some royal waves. Simmer for 50 years, fold in a dash of loyalty and you have your perfect queen,” he wrote.
Queen Elizabeth II remains under medical supervision in Scotland as her doctors raised concern over her health, the Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.
These are the Royals gathering in Scotland amid Queen's health concerns
Queen Elizabeth II's closest family travelled to join the 96-year-old monarch after doctors placed her under medical supervision in Scotland's Balmoral Castle. The Queen has four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles is married to the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla. The Princess Royal, Princess Anne has also reached Scotland, news report said. Queen's third child, the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, is also in Scotland. He also rushed to Scotland following the Queen's health announcement.
In Photos: Buckingham Palace, Balmoral castle after Queen's health announcement
Dozens of well-wishers and media members gathered outside the Buckingham Palace and Balmoral castle after the announcement on Queen Elizabeth II's health. Police officers stood guard of the gates of the palace as the Buckingham Palace said in its statement that the Queen was at the Balmoral castle. The statement from Buckingham Palace is significant as it is not common for the palace to release statements on the Queen's health, BBC reported.
Scotland's Balmoral Castle where the Queen is under medical observation
UK's Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision in Balmoral Castle in Scotland after concerns over her health, the royal family announced on Thursday. The Queen always travels to the Balmoral Castle in Scotland for the summer, CNN reported. Balmoral has been one of the residences of the British royal family since 1852. The estate and its original castle were bought from the Farquharson family by the husband of Queen Victoria, Prince Albert.
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, under observation
Queen Elizabeth II, who is Britain's longest serving monarch, is under medical supervision at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland after doctors became concerned for her health, according to the Buckingham Palace. “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement on Thursday that sparked deep concerns. No further details have been provided by the palace.
A look at Queen Elizabeth II's previous health issues
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has continued to conduct various engagements over the years. But she was forced to reduced her work significantly this year owing to mobility issues, British media had reported earlier. Queen Elizabeth II was hospitalized for treatment for gastroenteritis. Queen Elizabeth II sprained her back. Queen Elizabeth II spent a night at a hospital while undergoing preliminary tests. Queen Elizabeth II contracted Covid-19.
