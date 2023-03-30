Who is Sheikh Khaled? UAE's jujitsu-loving new crown prince
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) president named his eldest son- Sheikh Khaled- as crown prince of Abu Dhabi. With this Sheikh Khaled has become the next leader of the Gulf monarch, fortifying his family's hold on power in the oil-rich country. UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan chose his son for the position which has been traditionally held by the leader-in-waiting.
Here are top points on Sheikh Khaled, crown prince of Abu Dhabi:
- Sheikh Khaled was born on January 8, 1982 in Abu Dhabi and is the eldest son of UAE President.
- He graduated from the American University of Sharjah following which he got a PhD from the Department of War Studies at King's College London in 2014, Gulf News reported. He loves jujitsu.
- Sheikh Khaled has served as a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council as well as the chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.
- He sits on the board of state oil giant ADNOC.
- Sheikh Khaled's appointment was welcomed by other Gulf rulers including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, news agency AFP reported.
- Picking Sheikh Khaled as crown prince is a part of the larger trend seen in Gulf monarchies where direct lineage is preferred for succession, Bloomberg reported.
- In Saudi Arabia, crown prince Mohammed bin Salman rose to power bypassing more senior ruling family members.
