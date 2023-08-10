Who is the late rapper Lil Tay’s brother Jason Tian? family death shook the internet

The internet is mourning the loss of Lil Tay, a young rapper, and YouTube sensation who died unexpectedly at the age of 15. Her brother also passed away in the same incident, leaving their family and fans devastated.

YouTube star Lil Tay and her brother Jason Tian die in mysterious circumstances(Instagram/ Lil Tay)

Lil Tay, whose real name was Claire Hope, became famous in 2018 for her viral videos where she flaunted her wealth and used profanity.

She amassed over 3 million followers on Instagram, where her family shared the heartbreaking news of her death.

They wrote in a post, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain.”

“This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief,” the post continued.

“We kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation”

Who is Jason Jason Tian?

The tragic death of the young rapper and YouTube star, has also claimed the life of her brother, who may have been Jason Tian, her stepbrother.

Lil Tay and her brother lost their lives (Twitter)

The family did not reveal the name of the brother in their Instagram post, but Jason is known to be related to Lil Tay and her parents, Angela Tian, and Christopher J. Hope.

Jason was actually creating force behind Lil Tay’s online persona, which made her famous in 2018.

The 14-year-old became viral for her videos where she swore and showed off her wealth.

According to ITVX, the family moved from Canada to Los Angeles to pursue Lil Tay’s career.

The YouTube sensation’s stepbrother also made headlines in 2021 when he launched a GoFundMe campaign for his sister, who was allegedly suffering from a serious illness.

The campaign was met with skepticism and criticism from some people who doubted its authenticity.

A Twitter account called @CureBore shared the news of the siblings’ death and posted pictures of Lil Tay and Jason Tian together.

“Claire Hope, popularly known as Lil Tay, and her brother Jason Tian have passed away,” the tweet read.

Internet pouring their condolences on the family's death

The internet was stunned by the news of the YouTube star and her brother’s death.

Many fans expressed their grief and condolences on Twitter.

Some also shared memories and tributes to Lil Tay.

One of the rapper’s friends, Woah Vicky, a popular Instagram figure also posted a heartfelt message on the platform, along with two photos of them together.

“RIP Lil Tay and Jason. I love you guys so much. You will always be in my heart,” she wrote, followed by several crying emojis to express her grief.

