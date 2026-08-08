Who is Todd Blanche, Trump's controversial ex-lawyer is now US attorney general

US President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Todd Blanche was on Saturday confirmed as the US attorney general in a close vote by the senate. Blanche had been serving as acting attorney general since April, when Pam Bondi was fired from the role.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche seen in file photo. (AP)

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Brushing aside the Democrats' concerns over politicisation of the Department of Justice, Blanche was confirmed by 50 votes to 49 in the US Senate narrowly dominated by the Republicans.

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Blanche, who has represented Trump in several criminal cases, said he was "deeply honoured" by the trust and confidence placed in him by the US President. "I am grateful to the Senate for staying late to complete this process. To the dedicated public servants of the Department of Justice, thank you for your work each day to uphold the law and keep our country safe," Blanche wrote on X.

Who Is Todd Blanche

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{{^usCountry}} According to the official page of the US DOJ, Todd Blanche began his career at the department and has served in various capacities over fifteen years. He has previously held the positions of a contractor, and a paralegal in the Criminal Division. Blanche also served at the United States Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York, where he went on to assume the roles of an AUSA and later a supervisor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the official page of the US DOJ, Todd Blanche began his career at the department and has served in various capacities over fifteen years. He has previously held the positions of a contractor, and a paralegal in the Criminal Division. Blanche also served at the United States Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York, where he went on to assume the roles of an AUSA and later a supervisor. {{/usCountry}}

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Blanche has also worked as a defense attorney, representing Donald Trump in criminal cases in 2023 and 2024. In one of the most controversial cases, he was Trump's attorney during the New York trial over alleged "hush money" paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

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Trump appointed Todd Blanche as the Deputy Attorney General after his return to the White House in 2025.

Born on August 6, 1974, Blanche is married to Kristine and has two children.

Why Todd Blanche's Appointment Is Controversial

Critics of Todd Blanche have accused him of eroding the US Justice Department's independence through actions seen as politically motivated. The department allegedly attempted to pursue criminal charges against senators Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, raising concerns about the misuse of federal law-enforcement powers against political opponents.

Under Blanche's leadership, the DOJ has been accused of pursuing "weak" cases against figures, including James Comey, Letitia James and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

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He drew scrutiny over a Justice Department deal that could provide tax immunity to Trump, his sons and his businesses, with senators questioning its scope.

Blanche also came under fire for the alleged botched release of Jeffrey Epstein files, including improper redactions and the exposure of victims' identities. He was also criticised for initially refusing to meet survivors.

Further, Blanche reportedly promised anti-abortion advocates that the DOJ would seek to make abortion restrictions permanent across every state.