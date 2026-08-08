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Who is Todd Blanche, Trump's controversial ex-lawyer is now US attorney general

Blanche, who has represented Trump in several criminal cases, said he was 'deeply honoured' by the trust and confidence placed in him by the US President.

Updated on: Aug 8, 2026, 17:21:02 IST
By Akanksha Verma
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US President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Todd Blanche was on Saturday confirmed as the US attorney general in a close vote by the senate. Blanche had been serving as acting attorney general since April, when Pam Bondi was fired from the role.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche seen in file photo. (AP)
US Attorney General Todd Blanche seen in file photo. (AP)

Brushing aside the Democrats' concerns over politicisation of the Department of Justice, Blanche was confirmed by 50 votes to 49 in the US Senate narrowly dominated by the Republicans.

ALSO READ: Blanche confirmed as attorney general on tight Senate vote

Blanche, who has represented Trump in several criminal cases, said he was "deeply honoured" by the trust and confidence placed in him by the US President. "I am grateful to the Senate for staying late to complete this process. To the dedicated public servants of the Department of Justice, thank you for your work each day to uphold the law and keep our country safe," Blanche wrote on X.

Who Is Todd Blanche

Blanche has also worked as a defense attorney, representing Donald Trump in criminal cases in 2023 and 2024. In one of the most controversial cases, he was Trump's attorney during the New York trial over alleged "hush money" paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

ALSO READ: Todd Blanche hit with lawsuit over Jeffrey Epstein probe; New Mexico alleges DOJ 'obstructed' case

Trump appointed Todd Blanche as the Deputy Attorney General after his return to the White House in 2025.

Born on August 6, 1974, Blanche is married to Kristine and has two children.

Why Todd Blanche's Appointment Is Controversial

Critics of Todd Blanche have accused him of eroding the US Justice Department's independence through actions seen as politically motivated. The department allegedly attempted to pursue criminal charges against senators Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, raising concerns about the misuse of federal law-enforcement powers against political opponents.

Under Blanche's leadership, the DOJ has been accused of pursuing "weak" cases against figures, including James Comey, Letitia James and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

ALSO READ: Why wasn't Patrick Clancy considered a suspect or probed? Know if Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband could face charges soon

He drew scrutiny over a Justice Department deal that could provide tax immunity to Trump, his sons and his businesses, with senators questioning its scope.

Blanche also came under fire for the alleged botched release of Jeffrey Epstein files, including improper redactions and the exposure of victims' identities. He was also criticised for initially refusing to meet survivors.

Further, Blanche reportedly promised anti-abortion advocates that the DOJ would seek to make abortion restrictions permanent across every state.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Akanksha Verma

Akanksha Verma is an Associate Editor at the Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With an experience of over a decade, she has led newsrooms operations and worked on digital content strategies. She is adept at covering breaking news situations and holds expertise in doing long-form explainers on national, political and geopolitical issues. Akanksha has previously worked with The Times Of India, Indian Express Online, News18.com, India Ahead and The Daily Jagran. She has written on key national and global events, including the Lok Sabha Elections, Assembly Elections, US Elections, US-Iran war, Operation Sindoor, Israel-Palestine conflict, Afghanistan conflict, Ram Temple verdict, Ladakh standoff, Abrogation of Article 370 and Demonetisation. She holds a BA (Hons) in English from Ramjas College, University of Delhi, and a Postgraduate Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, Odisha. She is proficient in both English and Hindi and has earned a beginner-level certification in Korean. Beyond her newsroom responsibilities, Akanksha enjoys reading books that explore gender and social issues. She also turns to poetry as a creative outlet, writing verses whenever inspiration strikes.

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