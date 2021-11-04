WHO says Europe Covid epicentre once again, could see half-million deaths by Feb

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The World Health Organization warned that a surge of coronavirus cases in Europe and Central Asia has pushed the region back as the epicenter of the pandemic.
Medical personnel provides medical assistance to a Covid-19 patient inside the intensive care unit in an hospital which treats patients with COVID-19 coronavirus in Kiev(AFP)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 05:27 PM IST
There are now 78 million cases in the European region, which is more than infections reported in Southeast Asia, the Eastern Mediterranean, the Western Pacific and Africa combined, according to the WHO. Last week, Europe and Central Asia accounted for almost half of the world’s reported deaths from Covid-19. 

The outbreak has accelerating in Europe over the last four weeks as colder temperatures lead to more socializing indoors, while many countries have eased restrictions. The WHO has repeatedly said that the pandemic is not yet over, and that governments should keep public-health measures such as mask-wearing along with vaccinations.

“According to one reliable projection, if we stay on this trajectory, we could see another half a million Covid-19 deaths in Europe and Central Asia by Feb. 1 next year,” Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization’s regional director for Europe, said at a media briefing on Thursday. He also said many countries will face stress on hospital beds at some point during that period. 

