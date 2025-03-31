WHO seeks $8 million in 30 days after earthquake leaves Myanmar in need of aid

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the earthquake in Myanmar as a top-level emergency and has sought $8 million in the next 30 days to to provide adequate aid to the devastated country, reported news agency AFP. The World Health Organisation has urgently appealed for aid in the rescue efforts for the Myanmar earthquake(REUTERS)

The global health body said that due to the high number of fatalities and more than 3,400 people injured, there was a high risk of infection and disease due to the lack of medical equipment and surgical capacity in the country.

In their urgent appeal, they stated that $8 million in aid were required within the next 30 days to prevent the spread of disease and save lives in Myanmar.

They have labelled the earthquake, which hit Myanmar on Friday, as a grade 3 crisis - the highest level of activation under its emergency response framework.

The appeal for funds comes after WHO conducted a preliminary assessment of facilities in the country and determined there were “high numbers of casualties and trauma-related injuries, with urgent needs for emergency care. Electricity and water supplies remain disrupted, worsening access to health services and heightening risks of waterborne and food-borne disease outbreaks.”

They added, "Trauma-related injuries -- including fractures, open wounds, and crush syndrome -- are at high risk of infection and complications due to limited surgical capacity and inadequate infection prevention and control."

Highlighting the need for aid in the country, the organisation said, “Without immediate funding, lives will be lost and fragile health systems will falter.”

Rescue efforts in Myanmar

After a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Mandalay in Myanmar, international organisations and countries have offered help in the rescue and relief efforts.

China sent an 82-person team of rescuers to Myanmar on Saturday, Beijing said. On Sunday, the Chinese state-run Xinhua news agency said a 118-member search and rescue team had also arrived.

Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said a four aircraft had been dispatched carrying hygiene kits, blankets and food parcels.

"A search and rescue team and medical team is also accompanying this flight," he added.

US President Donald Trump has also promised to provide aid to Myanmar, though no details have emerged as to this claim.