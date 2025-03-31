Rescuers search for survivors of Myanmar earthquake amid tremors, rebel attacks, lack of aid

In the aftermath of an earthquake in Myanmar, that took the lives of more than 1,644 people, rescuers on Sunday, continued their search for survivors, amid aftershocks and rebel attacks in the country, reported news agency AFP. Rescue efforts continued in Myanmar after an earthquake led to close to 1,700 fatalities in the country(AP)

The 7.7 magnitude, which hit Myanmar on Friday, caused widespread devastation, with far-reaching effects in other South East Asian countries such as Thailand, where 18 people died.

While the junta confirmed that 1,644 people had died, the toll is expected to significantly rise, although one of the main roadblocks remains the inability to smoothly carry out rescue missions and find survivors. 3,400 have been confirmed to be injured, while 300 people have been reported missing.

The massive earthquake was followed by a 6.7 magnitude aftershock and tremors in the days after the natural disaster as well, which added to the devastation. Buildings collapsed, bridges fell, and roads buckled under the stress of the quake.

Marie Manrique, Myanmar program coordinator for the IFRC, told CNN that there was only a “small window of opportunity” to reach survivors now.

Search for survivors continues amid tremors

A tea shop owner in Mandalay, Win Lwin, told AFP, "About seven people died here" when the quake struck. I'm looking for more bodies but I know there cannot be any survivors."

As a small tremor made its way through the epicentre in the Sagaing region on Sunday morning, leading people to abandon buildings and hotels, the experience of the earthquake still vivid.

Rescue efforts also halted as the 5.1 magnitude aftershock hit Mandalay, as people continued to reel from the havoc caused by the natural disaster.

At the ruins of a Buddhist examination hall in Mandalay, rescuers from Myanmar and China attempted to find buried victims on Sunday.

San Nwe Aye, the sister of a 46-year-old monk who was reported missing in the destroyed hall, told AFP, that she was desperately awaiting news about him. "I want to hear the sound of him preaching," she said.

The quake also led to the collapse of some of the city’s mosques, which were busy with worshippers attending Friday prayers, one man told CNN.

Rebel attacks, lack of aid hinder rescue efforts

In the military-ruled state, with devastation all around and communication lines down, sporadic incidents of violence from rebel groups, have further complicated rescue efforts and the search for survivors.

While anti-junta groups such as the ‘National Unity Government’ have announced a partial ceasefire for two weeks in light of the earthquake, one rebel group told AFP on Sunday that seven of its fighters were killed in an aerial attack soon after the tremors hit.

The lack of aid, according to the United Nations, has also impeded rescue efforts. Even when workers found a pregnant woman trapped under the rubble of an apartment building for 55 hours, by the time they were able to pull her out, she had to be pronounced dead, reported AFP.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), the UN, and the IFRC have issued emergency appeals calling for aid to help victims.

China sent 118 search and rescue personnel as well as canine units, demolition equipment and field hospital systems, while India has sent 5 aircrafts with aid and rescue teams.