An armed resistance movement against Myanmar's military-run government alleged on Sunday that the junta has been carrying out airstrikes on villages even as the country is in the grip of crises precipitated by a massive earthquake. The tremors killed 1700 people and injured over 3400. Rescuers work at the Sky Villa Condo that collapsed In Friday's earthquake in Mandalay.(AP)

The Karen National Union, one of Myanmar's oldest ethnic armies, claimed in a statement that the junta "continues to carry out airstrikes targeting civilian areas, even as the population suffers tremendously from the earthquake".

It said the military must prioritise relief efforts, but it is focused on "deploying forces to attack its people", Reuters reported.

The earthquake has shattered critical infrastructure in several cities in Myanmar, including airports, bridges and roads. The rubble and communication collapse have prevented aid workers from reaching those trapped under the debris. The stench emanating from corpses has permeated many towns, including Mandalay.

The United Nations has also flagged a crippling shortage of medical supplies.

Myanmar civil war

Myanmar has been locked in civil war with multiple armed opposition groups since a 2021 coup when the military seized power from the elected government of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

According to the Free Burma Rangers, a relief organisation, military jets bombarded Karen state, near the KNU headquarters, shortly after the earthquake.

The epicenter of the 7.7-magnitude quake was in an area held by junta forces. However, it also destroyed territories held by rebels.

Richard Horsey, the senior Myanmar adviser at Crisis Group, said some anti-junta forces have halted their offensives, but fighting continues elsewhere.

"The regime also continues to launch airstrikes, including in affected areas. That needs to stop," he said.

He added that the regime was not providing much visible support in quake-hit areas.

"Local fire brigades, ambulance crews, and community organisations have mobilised, but the military - who would normally be mobilised to support in such a crisis - are nowhere to be seen," Horsey said.

With inputs from Reuters