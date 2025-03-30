Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 1700; stench of rotting corpses permeates Mandalay | 10 points

The Myanmar earthquake destroyed buildings, bridges and critical communication infrastructure in Mandalay last week, hampering the ability of rescue workers to reach those trapped under the rubble and provide relief to those who survived the calamity. Due to a lack of resources and broken communication channels, rescue workers are forced clear the rubble by hand in the hope of finding someone still alive. The official death toll is now 1700. Damaged building is seen after earthquake in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.(AP)

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar on Friday with an epicenter near Mandalay, bringing down scores of buildings and damaging other infrastructure like the city’s airport. The death toll is expected to rise because many of those trapped under debris haven't received help yet. AP has reported that the stench of rotting corpses has permeated the air of the junta-led country's second-largest city.

Also read: Myanmar earthquake: ‘Force of 334 atom bombs’, continuing aftershocks leave cities in ruins, over 1,600 dead

Here are 10 points on the Myanmar earthquake