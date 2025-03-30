Satellite images show extent of devastation in Myanmar after earthquake

Disaster ravaged Myanmar was hit by another 5.1 magnitude earthquake on Sunday even rescue operations continued after a 7.7 magnitude tremor hit the country on Friday, which has killed over 1,600 people, left over 3,400 missing and more than a million displaced. There were no immediate reports of further damage after the latest aftershock. A satellite image shows the Ma Shi Khana pagoda, collapsed following an earthquake, in Sagaing, Myanmar, March 29, 2025.(Maxar Technologies via REUTERS)

This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies on March 29, 2025, shows collapsed and destroyed shacks and buildings in Mandalay, Myanmar, after the March 27, 2025, earthquake.(AFP)

Many of Mandalay's 1.5 million people spent the night sleeping on the streets, either left homeless by the earthquake. The United Nations said that damaged critical infrastructure, including an airport, highways and bridges have slowed down the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Satellite images from Myanmar

Satellite images from Myanmar have surfaced, showing the aftermath of the earthquake, including a collapsed bridge and fallen control tower at Nay Pyi Taw international airport.

This combination created on March 29, 2025, of handout satellite images taken by 2025 Planet Labs PBC shows a view of the control tower at Nay Pyi Taw (alternatively spelled Naypyitaw and Naypyidaw) International Airport on January 13, 2025, and the collapsed tower on March 29, 2025 (R) after the March 27, 2025, earthquake.(AFP)

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned that a “severe shortage of medical supplies is hampering response efforts, including trauma kits, blood bags, anaesthetics, assistive devices, essential medicines, and tents for health workers.”

Residents said that the presence of authorities were scarce, and they were forced to fend for themselves. An official from the Catholic Relief Services in Myanmar said efforts are mainly led by local volunteers. “Hospitals are really struggling to cope with the influx of injured people, there's a shortage of medical supplies, and people are struggling to find food and clean water,” she told AP.

This combination of handout satellite images released by Maxar Technologies on March 29, 2025, show the collapsed Inwa Bridge (top) over the Irrawaddy River near Mandalay, Myanmar after the March 27, 2025, earthquake, and the same bridge on March 23 (bottom).(AFP)

3.5 million displaced

About 3.5 million people were already displaced before the disaster due to a civil war between the military and the opposition led by the erstwhile National Unity Government. The ethnic civil war was triggered by 2021 military coup that ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

Neighbouring countries including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Russia have rushed humanitarian aid to the Southeast Asian country.

Rescuers carry the body of a victim, in the aftermath of a strong earthquake, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 30, 2025.(REUTERS)

Under “Operation Brahma,” two Indian C-17 military transport aircraft landed late on Saturday at Naypitaw with equipment to build a field hospital unit. Myanmar's foreign ministry said the Indian personnel would travel north to Mandalay to establish a 60-bed emergency treatment centre.

China has sent more than 135 rescue personnel, experts, and supplies like medical kits and generators and pledged around $13.8 million in emergency aid. The country's state media said on Sunday that 12 people were injured due to the damage from tremors.