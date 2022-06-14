Home / World News / WHO to meet next week to assess if Monkeypox an global health emergency
WHO to meet next week to assess if Monkeypox an global health emergency

  • Monkeypox: The emergency committee will meet on June 23 to discuss the designation, which is the highest alarm the UN agency can sound.
A healthcare worker prepares a syringe at a Monkeypox vaccination clinic run by CIUSSS public health authorities in Montreal, Canada.(REUTERS)
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 09:17 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday said it would hold an emergency meeting next week to determine if the Monkeypox outbreak should be classified as a public health emergency of international concern.

"The outbreak of monkeypox is unusual and concerning. For that reason, I have decided to convene the Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations next week, to assess whether this outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The emergency committee will meet on June 23 to discuss the designation, which is the highest alarm the UN agency can sound.

"WHO is also working with partners and experts from around the world on changing the name of monkeypox virus... and the disease it causes," Tedros said, adding, "We will make announcements about the new names as soon as possible."

Until a few months, Monkeypox had been mostly confined to western and central Africa.

Tedros said 1,600 confirmed Monkeypox cases and 1,500 suspected cases have been reported to the WHO this year from 39 countries, 32 of which have been recently hit by the virus.

While 72 deaths have been reported in countries where Monkeypox was already endemic, none have been seen in the newly affected countries, Tedros said.

"Although WHO is seeking to verify news reports from Brazil of a Monkeypox-related death there," he added.

To fight the global spread, the WHO aims to recommend "tried-and-tested public health tools including surveillance, contact-tracing and isolation of infected patients".

However the WHO does not recommend mass vaccination against monkeypox, he said, after the European Union said Tuesday it had purchased almost 110,000 vaccine doses.

"While smallpox vaccines are expected to provide some protection against monkeypox, there is limited clinical data, and limited supply," Tedros told journalists.

"Any decision about whether to use vaccines should be made jointly by individuals who may be at risk and their health care provider, based on an assessment of risks and benefits, on a case-by-case basis."

He also emphasised that vaccines must be "available equitably wherever needed", adding that the WHO is working with its member states "to develop a mechanism for fair access to vaccines and treatments".

(With inputs from agencies)

